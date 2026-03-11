UAE markets remain stable with steady supply of essential goods

Authorities monitor prices to protect consumer rights in UAE
Local markets across the UAE are witnessing a smooth flow of goods to retail outlets, with supplies available in normal conditions and in quantities sufficient to meet consumer needs, according to officials.
Authorities from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, economic departments and consumer protection bodies said market activity is continuing normally, supported by strong strategic reserves and efficient supply chains.
They stressed that continuous efforts are being made to maintain the availability of goods, protect consumer rights and ensure price stability. Field inspection teams are also monitoring markets closely through regular visits across the country.
Officials confirmed that daily inspection campaigns are being carried out in coordination with local economic departments in all emirates. The unified national monitoring system aims to prevent unjustified price increases and ensure compliance with consumer protection policies.
The ministry said the national pricing policy covers nine essential commodities, including cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat. Retailers are not allowed to increase prices for these items without prior approval from the ministry and the relevant national committee.
Authorities also noted that recent increases in the prices of some food items, such as onions and tomatoes, are temporary and linked to regional developments. Additional shipments have already been supplied to markets to stabilise availability and help prices return to normal levels.
Officials confirmed that the UAE maintains strategic reserves of essential commodities sufficient to meet demand for up to six months. These reserves are distributed across different regions through an advanced system designed to support supply chain efficiency and ensure rapid response to market needs.
Shipping and supply operations continue to function normally at ports and entry points, ensuring uninterrupted trade flows and consistent availability of goods in local markets.
The ministry also highlighted the country’s broad network of international trade partners, which enables quick sourcing of alternative supplies during emergencies.
Since the start of the recent regional crisis, regulatory teams have conducted more than 7,100 inspection visits across markets nationwide. Authorities recorded several violations related mainly to unjustified price increases, issuing warnings and financial penalties to ensure compliance with regulations.
Officials stressed that inspection campaigns will continue in cooperation with relevant authorities to maintain market stability and provide a safe consumer environment.
During a field visit to the Al Aweer Central Fruits and Vegetables Market in Dubai, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said safeguarding food security and consumer rights is a “red line.”
The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development confirmed that specialised teams are working around the clock with federal and private sector partners to ensure business continuity and the smooth movement of goods.
Authorities also reassured residents that essential commodities are available in sufficient quantities and that there is no need for panic buying.
In Dubai, the Consumer Protection and Fair Trade Establishment said supply chains are operating efficiently, with retail outlets maintaining high stock levels and complying with approved pricing policies.
Officials added that advanced storage systems and modern distribution networks used by major retailers are helping maintain stable supply levels, particularly during the busy Ramadan period.