How Swatch's playful approach has turned luxury watches into collectibles
Dubai: Luxury watches and accessibility have never really gone hand in hand, until Swatch got involved.
Over the years, the Swiss brand has teamed up with some of the biggest names in horology to create watches that carry serious design DNA without the serious price tag.
Here is how Swatch's most iconic partnerships stack up approximately what they cost at retail, and what you may pay to put one on your wrist in the UAE.
The most recent earthquake to shake the watch world merges the strict geometric lines of the legendary Royal Oak with the modular, playful spirit of Swatch's 1986 POP series. Driven by a hand-wound version of the mechanical SISTEM51 movement, the Royal Pop immediately triggered global camp-outs, store closures and viral hype.
Retail price: Dh1,530 (Lepine variants) to Dh1,640 (Savonnette variants)
Secondary market: between Dh6,500 and Dh25,000
Worth knowing: Rare dial colours, particularly the icy light blue, regularly trade at four to five times their original retail value.
If the Royal Pop perfected the hype model, the MoonSwatch created it. Released in 2022, this partnership permanently altered modern watch collecting by offering the historic silhouette of the Omega Speedmaster in colourful Bioceramic cases, inviting an entirely new generation into the hobby.
Standard editions have levelled out over time as Swatch restocked shelves, but limited variants such as the Mission to Moonshine Gold and the Snoopy moonphase models continue to drive serious resale interest.
Retail price: Dh950 to Dh1,100
Secondary market: Dh1,430 to Dh1,580 for standard models; Dh1,540 to Dh2,790 for special editions
Worth knowing: If you want a standard model, patience at a physical boutique will get you retail price. For limited tie-ins, expect a steady markup. Although rare variants, such as the early, high-demand "Mission to Neptune," achieved peak resale prices of up to Dh14,500.
After the MoonSwatch frenzy, Swatch set its sights on the world's first true diver's watch. What made this collaboration stand out was the decision to ditch batteries entirely, running the watch on Swatch's automatic SISTEM51 movement with a 90-hour power reserve.
The Bioceramic cases honour the world's oceans through distinct colourways, with intricate nudibranch prints on the exhibition casebacks. Production has broadly met demand over time, keeping premiums more measured than the Royal Pop.
Retail price: Dh1,470
Secondary market: Dh1,830 to Dh2,940
Worth knowing: The stealthy black-dial Ocean of Storms and the classic blue Atlantic Ocean consistently fetch higher premiums up to Dh5,500 than brighter, more niche colourways.
Long before linking up with luxury watchmakers, Swatch found its identity in the art world. Ongoing collaborations with the Tate, the Louvre, MoMA and the Guggenheim have translated celebrated masterpieces into daily wear, from the abstract geometry of Kandinsky to the bold strokes of Pollock and Matisse.
These are watches designed for appreciation rather than speculation, and their wide availability reflects that.
Retail price: Dh365 to Dh480
Secondary market: Dh400 to Dh735
Worth knowing: Because these are widely available online and in museum shops, they rarely suffer from artificial scarcity. They remain the most accessible way into Swatch's collaborative world.