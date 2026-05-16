How do you buy the AP x Swatch now in Dubai, India and globally? Inside the frenzy, chaos and what may happen next

When the MoonSwatch launched in 2022, Swatch turned the release into an event driven almost entirely by hype and scarcity. There were no online sales initially, no easy reservations, and very little clarity on stock numbers. Buyers simply had to show up physically at select stores and hope for the best. The result was absolute chaos.

The honest answer is that nobody really knows yet. But if history, especially the wildly chaotic rollout of the MoonSwatch collaboration between Swatch and Omega, is any indication, collectors already have a rough idea of what may happen next.

In Dubai, huge crowds gathered at malls before sunrise, with security personnel struggling to manage the sheer number of people showing up for the drop. Social media videos showed fans surging ahead and people nearly falling over themselves in the rush to secure a watch. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru too in India witnessed massive queues and overcrowding, prompting growing concerns about safety and crowd control.

And then there’s the resale market, which is already exploding even before a proper global rollout has happened. Listings for the AP x Swatch have already started surfacing online at heavily inflated prices, echoing exactly what happened with the MoonSwatch, where certain editions were resold for several times their original retail price within hours of launch.

Part of what makes these collaborations so desirable is the scarcity itself. The queues become marketing. The frenzy becomes social media content. Every viral video of crowds camping overnight only fuels the fear of missing out even further. FOMO is a currency when it comes to such watch drops.

That means the next AP x Swatch release could appear with very little warning. It may happen in smaller batches, with tighter security measures and stricter crowd control protocols. Some industry watchers also believe Swatch could eventually introduce online registrations or digital queue systems if physical launches continue spiralling into chaos.

In Malaysia, reports have emerged over Royal Pop hopefuls breaking their hand trying to buy one. While many may scoff over the global frenzy, watch fans all over the world are buying into the hype. The next bit is for the latter.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.