How do you buy the AP x Swatch now in Dubai, India and globally? Inside the frenzy, chaos and what may happen next

Limited drops, long queues and soaring resale prices for the hyped collab
Dubai: If you thought sneaker drops were chaotic, wait till you see what’s happening in the watch world today.
The collaboration between Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet and trendy watch brand Swatch has triggered a full-blown global frenzy, complete with overnight camping, serpentine queues, crowds surging ahead, cancelled launches, and resale prices already soaring online.
As of now, there is still no new launch date announced for Dubai after public safety concerns forced cancellations.
So the big question now is: how exactly does one buy the AP x Swatch Royal Pop?
The honest answer is that nobody really knows yet. But if history, especially the wildly chaotic rollout of the MoonSwatch collaboration between Swatch and Omega, is any indication, collectors already have a rough idea of what may happen next.
When the MoonSwatch launched in 2022, Swatch turned the release into an event driven almost entirely by hype and scarcity. There were no online sales initially, no easy reservations, and very little clarity on stock numbers. Buyers simply had to show up physically at select stores and hope for the best. The result was absolute chaos.
Across cities from London to Singapore, watch enthusiasts camped overnight outside stores. Some waited for days. Videos of crowds pushing, shouting, and scrambling for watches quickly went viral online, turning the MoonSwatch into far more than just a timepiece. It became a pop culture phenomenon.
The AP x Swatch launch appears to be following that same playbook, only louder, messier, and more intense.
In Dubai, huge crowds gathered at malls before sunrise, with security personnel struggling to manage the sheer number of people showing up for the drop. Social media videos showed fans surging ahead and people nearly falling over themselves in the rush to secure a watch. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru too in India witnessed massive queues and overcrowding, prompting growing concerns about safety and crowd control.
Indian metros like Mumbai and Delhi even altered their launches altogether and cancelled opening ceremonies this morning.
In Malaysia, reports have emerged over Royal Pop hopefuls breaking their hand trying to buy one. While many may scoff over the global frenzy, watch fans all over the world are buying into the hype. The next bit is for the latter.
For collectors hoping to buy the watch , the best strategy right now is simply to stay glued to the internet. Swatch has historically relied on surprise announcements, staggered city launches, and sudden restocks to manage hype.
During the MoonSwatch craze, many buyers found out about new stock drops only through Instagram posts, Reddit threads, Discord groups, and watch collector forums circulating updates in real time.
That means the next AP x Swatch release could appear with very little warning. It may happen in smaller batches, with tighter security measures and stricter crowd control protocols. Some industry watchers also believe Swatch could eventually introduce online registrations or digital queue systems if physical launches continue spiralling into chaos.
But don’t expect easy online sales anytime soon.
Part of what makes these collaborations so desirable is the scarcity itself. The queues become marketing. The frenzy becomes social media content. Every viral video of crowds camping overnight only fuels the fear of missing out even further. FOMO is a currency when it comes to such watch drops.
And then there’s the resale market, which is already exploding even before a proper global rollout has happened. Listings for the AP x Swatch have already started surfacing online at heavily inflated prices, echoing exactly what happened with the MoonSwatch, where certain editions were resold for several times their original retail price within hours of launch.
That’s why this isn’t just about watches anymore. It’s hype culture colliding with luxury branding and investment speculation.
For many younger buyers, owning a genuine Audemars Piguet remains financially out of reach. But an AP-branded Swatch suddenly offers a slice of that aspirational luxury at a far lower entry point. That accessibility, combined with limited availability and relentless social media buzz, is exactly what’s driving the madness.
And ironically, the harder these watches become to buy, the more people seem to want them. Watch this space for more.