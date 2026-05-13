Audemars Piguet and Swatch: Reimagining the pocket watch with pop art flair

One of these patents is the design of the barrel drum (the watch’s power reserve), which is not merely decorative, but also indicates the watch’s power reserve. When the barrel chambers are gray, they reveal the coils of the mainspring. This means the watch needs to be wound. Conversely, when the color is gold, the mainspring is no longer visible through the barrel chambers. It is fully compressed, indicating that the watch is fully wound and running at full power.