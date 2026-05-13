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Audemars Piguet x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ unveiled: A pop art spin on the iconic Royal Oak

Loud, collectible and unconventional, this collab turns timekeeping into fashion

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Audemars Piguet x Swatch “Royal Pop”
Audemars Piguet x Swatch “Royal Pop”
Swatch/Instagram

Dubai: The Audemars Piguet x Swatch 'Royal Pop' is finally here and here’s what it looks like.

Launching on May 16 (Saturday) in the UAE and globally, the much-hyped collaboration between the Swiss luxury watchmaker and Swatch takes the iconic Royal Oak and gives it a colourful, fashion-forward makeover inspired by Pop Art.

The biggest twist? It’s not designed for the wrist. which has come as a disappointment to many. The Royal Pop is meant to be worn around the neck, clipped onto a handbag, slipped into a pocket or displayed as a desk clock with its removable stand.

But while the collaboration has generated massive hype, it has also left many watch lovers disappointed. For some collectors, the Royal Pop feels less like a serious Audemars Piguet timepiece and more like a novelty fashion accessory.

“This isn’t a watch I’d actually wear,” has been a common sentiment online, with critics questioning who exactly the target audience is for a colourful pocket-watch hybrid that can hang off a handbag or be worn around the neck.

Others argue that while Swatch’s collaborations with Omega felt wearable and aspirational, the Royal Pop veers dangerously close to gimmicky territory. Some have even compared the Royal Pop to “Labubu for the wrist” — a playful, hype-driven accessory designed more for flex culture and fashion collectors than traditional watch enthusiasts. Much like the viral designer monster toy phenomenon, the Royal Pop seems engineered to spark obsession, queues and social media frenzy rather than satisfy hardcore horology purists.

Still, growing backlash hasn’t killed demand. Ahead of the launch, fans were reportedly already camping outside Swatch stores in New York City, proving that controversy may just be the best luxury marketing tool of all.

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Think bold hues, playful styling and a design that feels more street-style accessory than traditional luxury timepiece. It's reportedly priced around $300 and above.

Available in eight vibrant colours, the Royal Pop collection leans into Swatch’s signature Bioceramic aesthetic while keeping key Audemars Piguet design codes intact.

The octagonal bezel, exposed screws and iconic “Petite Tapisserie” dial pattern all remain, giving the watch its unmistakable Royal Oak identity.

According to Forbes, the collection includes two movement layouts — one with a clean two-hand display and another featuring a small seconds subdial.

Small details keep the collaboration interesting.

On the white “HUIT BLANC” model, the eight bezel screws are all rendered in different colours, while satin-brushed finishes, Super-LumiNova-coated hands and anti-reflective sapphire crystal add touches of classic watchmaking polish.

Interestingly, controversy hasn’t slowed the hype. Ahead of the launch, eager fans were reportedly already camping outside Swatch stores in New York City, hoping to get their hands on one of the most talked-about watch drops of the year.

Love it or hate it, the Royal Pop isn’t trying to be quiet. It’s colourful, collectible and made for a generation that treats watches as statement pieces as much as instruments of time.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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