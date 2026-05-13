Others argue that while Swatch’s collaborations with Omega felt wearable and aspirational, the Royal Pop veers dangerously close to gimmicky territory. Some have even compared the Royal Pop to “Labubu for the wrist” — a playful, hype-driven accessory designed more for flex culture and fashion collectors than traditional watch enthusiasts. Much like the viral designer monster toy phenomenon, the Royal Pop seems engineered to spark obsession, queues and social media frenzy rather than satisfy hardcore horology purists.

The biggest twist? It’s not designed for the wrist. which has come as a disappointment to many. The Royal Pop is meant to be worn around the neck, clipped onto a handbag, slipped into a pocket or displayed as a desk clock with its removable stand.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.