Talking time with Tag Heuer’s Antoine Pin

But the one I’m most excited about is the Monaco Split-Second R1. It represents the pure avant-garde spirit of TAG Heuer, both technically and aesthetically. It features our split-second calibre in a case made through additive manufacturing, a process that uses titanium powder fused by laser to “grow” a structure that would be impossible to create with traditional machining. It takes a full day to build one case. It’s complex, innovative, and inspired by modern GT cars, a true concentration of our engineering and design DNA.