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What’s the deal with Audemars Piguet x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ watch?

From MoonSwatch to Royal Pop, Swatch bets big on hype-fuelled collaborations

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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AP and Swatch's new collaboration revealed
AP and Swatch's new collaboration revealed
Swatch

Dubai: The internet’s watch obsessives can finally stop theorising: Swatch has confirmed that its next mega-collaboration is with legendary Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet. And yes, the iconic Royal Oak is getting the playful Swatch treatment.

The first clues surfaced through a series of cryptic ads that appeared in The Guardian last week.

Fans immediately drew comparisons to the mysterious marketing campaign that launched the viral MoonSwatch frenzy back in 2022. Speculation ran wild online, with many predicting another luxury-meets-accessibility crossover. Turns out, they were right.

Now officially teased under the name “Royal Pop,” the collaboration appears to mash up Audemars Piguet’s ultra-exclusive design legacy with Swatch’s colourful, experimental spirit.

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In a statement shared on social media, the brands described the partnership as a “disruptive collaboration” blending “joyful boldness” with the craftsmanship of haute horlogerie.

Translation? Expect something loud, playful, collectible and almost certainly impossible to get your hands on during launch week.

So what exactly is “Royal Pop”? The name seems to nod to Swatch’s cult-favourite POP collection from the 1980s. Originally launched in 1986, those watches featured detachable watch faces that could be clipped onto clothing, bags or worn as pendants instead of traditional wristwatches.

The retro line made a comeback in 2022, and the latest teasers strongly hint that this AP collab borrows heavily from that nostalgic design language. One particularly telling clue: a lanyard featured in promotional visuals. That has fuelled speculation that the Royal Pop could arrive as a Bioceramic pocket-watch-style accessory rather than a classic wristwatch. The teaser campaign has also revealed a rainbow-heavy colour palette including white, pink, green, orange, yellow, red, baby blue and navy, suggesting Swatch is leaning fully into fun, pop-art energy instead of attempting a straight Royal Oak replica.

What remains unclear is how customisable the watches will be, and whether buyers will have the option to convert them into wearable wrist pieces. Swatch is expected to reveal full details before the global release on May 16.

Naturally, comparisons to the MoonSwatch launch are unavoidable. That collaboration became one of the biggest watch phenomena in recent memory, reportedly selling millions of units and generating overnight queues outside boutiques worldwide. Some collectors even camped outside stores just to snag one.

If Swatch follows the same release strategy for Royal Pop, expect long lines, resale madness and social media hysteria all over again. Safe to say: if you’re serious about getting one, now might be the time to dust off that camping chair.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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