In the UAE, some resellers are listing the watch for between Dh19,999 and Dh25,000 ($5,400 to $6,800), far above its original retail price. That means some buyers are willing to pay nearly 20 times the original retail value just to secure the statement piece.

The soaring resale prices reflect more than just demand for a watch. They highlight the growing power of hype culture, where exclusivity and social media buzz often matter more than the actual product itself. Limited availability, celebrity endorsements, viral TikTok videos, and endless Instagram flex posts have all fuelled the obsession surrounding the “Royal Pop.”

Collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike have been scrambling to get their hands on the collaboration, viewing it as both a status symbol and a potential investment piece. Some fans camped overnight outside stores before launches were cancelled, while others turned to resale sites within hours of release, afraid of missing out entirely.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.