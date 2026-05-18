Resale frenzy turns playful ‘Royal Pop’ into a status symbol for UAE collectors
Dubai: The Audemars Piguet x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’, a colourful version of the iconic Royal Oak, retails for around $300 to $500 (Dh1,100 to Dh1,850). However, the watch is already being sold online at much higher prices.
In the UAE, some resellers are listing the watch for between Dh19,999 and Dh25,000 ($5,400 to $6,800), far above its original retail price. That means some buyers are willing to pay nearly 20 times the original retail value just to secure the statement piece.
The launch drew huge crowds around the world, including in Dubai, where the release was cancelled due to safety concerns. Similar scenes were reported in other cities, with long queues and cancelled drops as demand surged.
The sharp rise in resale prices reflects the growing influence of hype culture, driven by limited availability and social media buzz around the collaboration between luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet and Swatch.
The soaring resale prices reflect more than just demand for a watch. They highlight the growing power of hype culture, where exclusivity and social media buzz often matter more than the actual product itself. Limited availability, celebrity endorsements, viral TikTok videos, and endless Instagram flex posts have all fuelled the obsession surrounding the “Royal Pop.”
Collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike have been scrambling to get their hands on the collaboration, viewing it as both a status symbol and a potential investment piece. Some fans camped overnight outside stores before launches were cancelled, while others turned to resale sites within hours of release, afraid of missing out entirely.
The phenomenon also mirrors the massive success of previous Swatch luxury collaborations, including the viral Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch collection, which transformed accessible luxury watches into instant collector’s items. But the Audemars Piguet collaboration appears to have pushed the frenzy even further, largely due to the Royal Oak’s cult status within the watch world.
For now, the “Royal Pop” exists in a strange space between affordable luxury and unattainable hype. Officially, it remains a relatively inexpensive watch. Unofficially, it has become a luxury flex commanding prices that rival high-end Swiss timepieces — proving once again that in today’s resale economy, scarcity sells faster than craftsmanship.