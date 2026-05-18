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Audemars Piguet x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ sparks UAE resale frenzy as prices soar to nearly 20 times retail from $500 to $6800

Resale frenzy turns playful ‘Royal Pop’ into a status symbol for UAE collectors

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
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This photograph shows displayed watches of the Royal Pop collection through a glass window on the facade of a closed shop of Swiss watch company Swatch amid a promotional campaign for their watches in partnership with luxury swiss watch maker Audemars Piguet in Paris on May 16, 2026.
This photograph shows displayed watches of the Royal Pop collection through a glass window on the facade of a closed shop of Swiss watch company Swatch amid a promotional campaign for their watches in partnership with luxury swiss watch maker Audemars Piguet in Paris on May 16, 2026.
AFP-DIMITAR DILKOFF

Dubai: The Audemars Piguet x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’, a colourful version of the iconic Royal Oak, retails for around $300 to $500 (Dh1,100 to Dh1,850). However, the watch is already being sold online at much higher prices.

In the UAE, some resellers are listing the watch for between Dh19,999 and Dh25,000 ($5,400 to $6,800), far above its original retail price. That means some buyers are willing to pay nearly 20 times the original retail value just to secure the statement piece.

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The launch drew huge crowds around the world, including in Dubai, where the release was cancelled due to safety concerns. Similar scenes were reported in other cities, with long queues and cancelled drops as demand surged.

The sharp rise in resale prices reflects the growing influence of hype culture, driven by limited availability and social media buzz around the collaboration between luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet and Swatch.

The soaring resale prices reflect more than just demand for a watch. They highlight the growing power of hype culture, where exclusivity and social media buzz often matter more than the actual product itself. Limited availability, celebrity endorsements, viral TikTok videos, and endless Instagram flex posts have all fuelled the obsession surrounding the “Royal Pop.”

Collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike have been scrambling to get their hands on the collaboration, viewing it as both a status symbol and a potential investment piece. Some fans camped overnight outside stores before launches were cancelled, while others turned to resale sites within hours of release, afraid of missing out entirely.

The phenomenon also mirrors the massive success of previous Swatch luxury collaborations, including the viral Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch collection, which transformed accessible luxury watches into instant collector’s items. But the Audemars Piguet collaboration appears to have pushed the frenzy even further, largely due to the Royal Oak’s cult status within the watch world.

For now, the “Royal Pop” exists in a strange space between affordable luxury and unattainable hype. Officially, it remains a relatively inexpensive watch. Unofficially, it has become a luxury flex commanding prices that rival high-end Swiss timepieces — proving once again that in today’s resale economy, scarcity sells faster than craftsmanship.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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