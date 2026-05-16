Swatch tells fans not to rush stores amid frenzy for AP ‘Royal Pop’ collaboration

Brand warns against rushing stores, says AP ‘Royal Pop’ will stay on shelves for months
Fans of the newly launched Swatch x Audemars Piguet collaboration have been urged not to rush to stores in large numbers after overwhelming global demand sparked long queues outside select outlets.
In a statement shared with customers worldwide following the launch of the AP x Swatch “Royal Pop Collection” on May 16, Swatch said the safety of both customers and staff remained a top priority amid the frenzy surrounding the limited-edition collaboration.
“To ensure the safety of both our customers and our staff in Swatch stores, we kindly ask you not to rush to our stores in large numbers to acquire this product,” the company said in its announcement. Earlier today, launches in Dubai were cancelled due to public safety concerns stemming from huge crowds at Swatch stores in The Dubai Mall and Mall Of The Emirates .
The brand also reassured eager buyers that the collection would remain available for “several months,” suggesting there was no immediate need to queue aggressively or panic-buy the watches.
However, Swatch added that in some countries, queues of more than 50 people may not be permitted, and sales could temporarily be paused if crowd management becomes difficult.
The collaboration has generated massive buzz among watch enthusiasts and collectors, continuing the growing trend of luxury watchmakers teaming up with accessible lifestyle brands to attract younger consumers and create viral hype.
The AP x Swatch partnership follows the enormous success of Swatch’s earlier collaborations with luxury Swiss brands such as Omega and Blancpain. Those launches triggered chaotic scenes worldwide, with overnight camping, long waiting lists and resale markups becoming common.
Audemars Piguet — best known for its iconic Royal Oak watches — is one of the most prestigious names in haute horology. The “Royal Pop Collection” appears to draw inspiration from the bold aesthetics and sporty luxury appeal associated with the Royal Oak line, while incorporating Swatch’s more playful and affordable design philosophy.
The collaboration has already become one of the year’s most talked-about watch drops among collectors and fashion fans alike.