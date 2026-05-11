From trophy Royal Oaks to TikTok hype: Dubai collectors embrace audacious Audemars Piguet–Swatch crossover

Inside the viral strategy bringing an ultra‑exclusive brand to the masses
Dubai: The luxury watch world doesn’t shock easily. But when Audemars Piguet announced its collaboration with Swatch, set to launch on May 16, even seasoned collectors and reality stars with sprawling watch wardrobes did a double take.
In Dubai, a city where rare watches are treated like trophies and social currency, the announcement and build-up has become one of the hottest talking points among collectors, entrepreneurs, and reality stars.
And surprisingly, many of them are fully on board.
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Dubai entrepreneur Ahmed Bin Chaibah, who owns a staggering collection of 19 Audemars Piguet watches, 12 Patek Philippe timepieces, and two Vacheron Constantin, believes the collaboration is one of the smartest luxury marketing moves in years.
“This is what you call a stroke of marketing genius,” Bin Chaibah said in an interview with Gulf News.
“It’s their brilliant way of reaching the masses."
For someone who built his collection through years of hard work rather than inherited wealth, the emotional pull of Audemars Piguet runs deep.
“I don’t come from money,” he said.
“I worked hard to become an entrepreneur. AP has always been aspirational for me.” His first watch was from Guess and he bought his first AP in his late twenties.
And that, according to Bin Chaibah, is exactly what makes the brand so powerful.
“People around the world know Rolex now and you go to places, you can often trade it when in trouble. With AP, it's still quite elusive in many global markets. ”
Unlike more commercially visible luxury watch brands, Audemars Piguet has carefully built its identity around scarcity, prestige, and exclusivity. Its coveted Royal Oak models often come with impossible waiting lists, intimidating price tags, and access that only a tiny circle of buyers can realistically achieve.
Which is precisely why the Swatch collaboration has stunned the watch community.
For purists, the idea of AP entering the accessible luxury space once occupied by the wildly successful MoonSwatch almost feels rebellious.
"Those who will buy this watch are also likely to buy AP at some point when they can afford it."
But Dubai’s luxury insiders believe the brand understands something important about modern consumers: aspiration today is built online, and Gen Z wants to feel part of the conversation long before they can afford the real thing.
Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi believes the strategy could mirror the cultural frenzy created by Swatch’s collaboration with Omega.
“Look at what happened when Swatch and Omega collaborated,” Al Samadi said. “The demand for both watches went through the roof.”
The MoonSwatch launch in 2022 became one of the most viral moments in modern watch culture, drawing massive queues around the world, crashing websites, and turning casual buyers into watch enthusiasts overnight.
"Also when I travel outside Dubai, I don't wear my AP watches because of the safety factor. So such collaborations give us good options while traveling."
Collectors now believe AP could experience a similar explosion in visibility — particularly among younger consumers who discover luxury brands through TikTok flex videos, celebrity culture, and social media hype.
“And remember,” Al Samadi added, “AP is so exclusive. Their entry level is so steep that not many can ever dream of it. This is their way to tap into the Gen Z crowd.”
That crowd matters more than ever.
Gen Z consumers are rapidly becoming luxury’s next major spending force, and brands are increasingly trying to create emotional loyalty early.
While many young buyers may never have stepped inside an Audemars Piguet boutique, collaborations like this allow them to participate in the fantasy — and in luxury, fantasy is often the first sale.
“Gen Z is the purchasing powerhouse soon. And what better way than go for Swatch known to tap into Gen-Z's love for bold colours,” Al Samadi explained.
In Dubai, where watches are often viewed as both investments and extensions of personal identity, the collaboration has already sparked intense conversations among collectors. Some traditionalists remain divided, but many see it as a clever evolution rather than a dilution of the brand.
Because in today’s luxury landscape, exclusivity alone is no longer enough. Cultural relevance matters just as much.
And with this collaboration, Audemars Piguet may have just found a way to keep both