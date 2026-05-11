From trophy Royal Oaks to TikTok hype: Dubai collectors embrace audacious Audemars Piguet–Swatch crossover

“People around the world know Rolex now and you go to places, you can often trade it when in trouble. With AP, it's still quite elusive in many global markets. ”

In Dubai, where watches are often viewed as both investments and extensions of personal identity, the collaboration has already sparked intense conversations among collectors. Some traditionalists remain divided, but many see it as a clever evolution rather than a dilution of the brand.

While many young buyers may never have stepped inside an Audemars Piguet boutique, collaborations like this allow them to participate in the fantasy — and in luxury, fantasy is often the first sale.

“And remember,” Al Samadi added, “AP is so exclusive. Their entry level is so steep that not many can ever dream of it. This is their way to tap into the Gen Z crowd.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.