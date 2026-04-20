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UAE launches Essential Goods Price Platform that could lower your grocery bill

Real-time prices, smarter baskets and daily updates bring clarity to food bills

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
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UAE grocery
UAE grocery

Dubai: Grocery shopping in the UAE is set to become more transparent and data-driven following the launch of a new digital platform that tracks essential goods prices across major retailers, giving residents a clearer view of where and how to spend.

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The platform is built to give consumers visibility and let competition do the rest.

1. Real-time price comparison across stores

The platform displays minimum and maximum prices for each item across participating outlets, offering a clear snapshot of the market at any given moment.

That visibility makes it easier to identify price gaps between stores, especially on staple items such as rice, poultry, dairy and vegetables. Over time, this could influence where households choose to shop and how frequently they switch between retailers.

2. Daily updates that track market movement

Price data on the platform is updated every day through direct integration with retailers, ensuring that consumers are looking at current information instead of outdated listings.

This matters in a market where promotions, supply changes and seasonal demand can affect prices within days. With consistent updates, shoppers can time their purchases better and avoid paying more than necessary.

The Essential Goods Price Platform represents a qualitative initiative aimed at empowering consumers to shop smarter and enhancing their awareness of purchasing decision-making.
UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri
UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism.

3. A customised basket that finds the lowest cost

One of the more useful features is the ability to build a personalised shopping basket. The system then guides users towards the most cost-effective combination across listed outlets.

This takes price comparison a step further. Instead of checking items individually, consumers can see how their entire weekly shop adds up and where savings can be made.

4. Stronger competition between retailers

With pricing now visible across multiple outlets, retailers are likely to face greater pressure to stay competitive on everyday essentials.

“The Essential Goods Price Platform represents a qualitative initiative aimed at empowering consumers to shop smarter and enhancing their awareness of purchasing decision-making,” said Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism.

He added that the platform is designed to “encourage competition between retail outlets, ensuring price transparency, market stability, and protection of consumers’ purchasing power.”

The expectation is that clearer pricing will lead to tighter spreads between retailers, particularly on high-volume items.

5. Better control over household spending

Access to transparent pricing gives consumers more control over how they allocate their budgets. Instead of reacting to prices in-store, households can plan purchases in advance based on verified data.

The platform covers a broad range of essentials, including cooking oil, eggs, sugar, meat, fish, bread, water, fruits and vegetables, which together make up a significant share of regular grocery spending.

6. Greater trust in market pricing

Beyond savings, the platform is also positioned as a tool to build confidence in how prices are set and monitored.

Bin Touq said the UAE has established “an advanced legislative and digital framework to protect consumer rights,” adding that the platform contributes to “a safe and stable consumer environment.”

Consumers are also encouraged to report any mismatch between listed and in-store prices, adding another layer of accountability.

7. Smarter shopping habits over time

The broader impact may lie in how consumer behaviour evolves. With access to data, shoppers are more likely to compare, plan and adjust purchasing patterns, moving away from impulse-driven decisions.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of buying according to actual need and avoiding excessive stockpiling, pointing to the role of responsible consumption in maintaining price stability across the market.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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