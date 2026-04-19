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UAE launches digital platform to track essential goods prices

Ministry aims to boost transparency, consumer awareness

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE launches an innovative digital tool designed to enhance consumer awareness of smart shopping practices and provide full transparency on the prices of key goods and products listed on the platform
UAE launches an innovative digital tool designed to enhance consumer awareness of smart shopping practices and provide full transparency on the prices of key goods and products listed on the platform
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has launched an “Essential Goods Price Platform”, an innovative digital tool designed to enhance consumer awareness of smart shopping practices and provide full transparency on the prices of key goods and products listed on the platform.

The initiative forms part of the ministry’s efforts to create a smart and sustainable retail environment, enabling consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, reinforcing fair competition and ensuring market stability, while safeguarding the purchasing power of both citizens and residents.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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