UAE confirms stable food supplies and no shortages as over 12,000 inspections enforce consumer protection

Daily food imports, six‑month reserves keep UAE markets stable and well supplied
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has confirmed that there are no indicators of shortages in goods or disruptions to supply chains, emphasising that the daily import of food commodities is proceeding as normal.
The Ministry announced that it conducted 12,284 inspection campaigns across markets nationwide, resulting in the detection of 249 violations. In a statement published on its official website, it reiterated that there are no signs of supply shortages or disruptions, and that food imports continue smoothly.
Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Consumer Protection, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, affirmed that daily food imports are operating normally, with sufficient quantities available in warehouses and on retail shelves. He stressed that there are no indications of shortages or supply disruptions.
During a field visit to the Al Ain Fruit and Vegetable Market, Al Marri highlighted that the UAE benefits from advanced infrastructure and a robust logistics network, which have strengthened the resilience of essential supply chains since the onset of current conditions. He emphasized that ensuring food security and protecting consumer rights remain national priorities.
The visit aimed to assess the availability of food products at fair prices, monitor compliance with sound commercial practices, and evaluate the efficiency of food supply chains—contributing to market stability and ensuring consumer needs are met under all circumstances.
The Ministry stated that the visit is part of a series of field tours conducted during the current period to monitor market conditions across the UAE. These efforts fall within a broader national strategy to reinforce strategic reserves, ensure the availability of essential goods—particularly food items—and maintain uninterrupted supply chains. The Ministry also continues to verify retailers’ compliance with consumer protection regulations and ensure price transparency and market stability.
Al Marri reiterated that securing food supplies and safeguarding consumer rights are top national priorities in line with the leadership’s directives. He noted that the smooth flow of daily imports and the availability of goods reflect the high readiness of supply chains and the efficiency of the country’s strategic reserves.
Consumers were urged to purchase according to their needs and avoid excessive buying that leads to waste, as this helps maintain price stability and ensures the availability of goods for all.
Al Marri added that the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and diversified logistics network have enabled the protection of supply chains for essential goods—including food, medical, and industrial products—through alternative routes and a well-developed strategic stock system capable of efficiently redirecting supplies within short timeframes.
The visit also included a review of operational processes within the market, from receiving shipments and sorting to distribution and cold storage systems that preserve product quality and safety. It further assessed trading activity, which reflects efficient organization and diverse sourcing, confirming the market’s readiness to handle varying levels of demand.
The Ministry continues, in coordination with local authorities, to monitor stock levels and the availability of goods on a daily basis, ensuring that suppliers, traders, and retail outlets comply with consumer protection policies and uphold fair business practices.
It emphasised that inspection and regulatory efforts are currently being intensified. Any violations affecting the availability of goods or consumer rights—including monopolistic practices, misleading conduct, or unjustified price increases—will be addressed in accordance with applicable laws, including administrative penalties and legal sanctions.
Since the onset of the crisis, the Ministry, in cooperation with local economic departments, has carried out approximately 12,284 inspection campaigns across markets nationwide, identifying around 249 violations—most notably unjustified price increases—and issuing 905 warnings to traders, suppliers, and retail outlets.
The Ministry reaffirmed the stability of UAE markets and the availability of food supplies, highlighting the continued normal flow of imports with no signs of shortages.
Intensive monitoring campaigns: Over 12,000 inspection visits conducted to ensure consumer protection and price stability, with on-ground confirmation of abundant food supplies.
Stable supply chains: Daily imports continue smoothly across all entry points, supported by enhanced oversight.
Robust logistics infrastructure: The UAE’s strong infrastructure and diversified import sources ensure high flexibility and resilience without reliance on a single supply route.
These measures are part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure the stability of food markets across the UAE.
The UAE maintains a strategic reserve of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for up to six months, ensuring availability and price stability even in emergency situations. The reserve is distributed across the country through a well-planned system that enhances supply chain efficiency and rapid market response.
The Ministry confirmed that shipping and supply movements are proceeding normally across all ports of entry, with supply chains operating efficiently—ensuring uninterrupted availability of goods in local markets.
It also noted that the UAE has an extensive network of trade partners supplying a wide range of goods, along with the capability to quickly secure alternative markets during crises or emergencies.
Since the beginning of the regional crisis, the Ministry reported conducting around 7,105 inspection campaigns in cooperation with local economic departments, detecting 249 violations—primarily unjustified price hikes. Approximately 900 warnings were issued, and fines totaling AED 207,250 were imposed, reinforcing market oversight and ensuring compliance with consumer protection policies.