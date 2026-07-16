AI flags 250,000 cancer studies as scientists warn of fake research surge

Researchers have developed an AI tool that sifts through 2.6 million cancer studies published over the past 25 years and flagged more than 250,000 papers for closer scrutiny. The findings, published in The BMJ, don't suggest those studies are fraudulent. What they do suggest is that many share the same linguistic fingerprints as papers linked to so-called "paper mills" — businesses that produce or sell scientific manuscripts, sometimes using fabricated or manipulated data.