From feeder ships to cold chain hubs, DP World maps new routes for supplies
Dubai: Keeping supermarket shelves stocked has become a logistics exercise playing out across ports, highways and international corridors, with operators reworking supply chains to ensure food and essential goods continue to reach the UAE without disruption.
At the centre of that effort is DP World, which has been prioritising critical cargo from the outset, working closely with government entities, traders and manufacturers to keep imports moving even as traditional shipping patterns face pressure.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Ahmad Yousef Al Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said the approach has been structured around a clear hierarchy of needs, starting with food, pharma and agricultural inputs before moving to industrial supply chains that keep local production running.
“We work very closely with the government, especially a lot of the ministries, on the essential goods for the UAE. They fall into food and beverages, along with categories like milk, rice, animal feed and pharma,” he said.
Jebel Ali alone handled about 750,000 TEUs of essential goods last year, with roughly two-thirds tied to food and beverage shipments, providing a baseline for how much cargo needs to be protected during periods of disruption.
Instead of stockpiling, the focus has been on mapping demand and ensuring continuity of supply. Traders and manufacturers are being asked to identify their most critical imports, allowing DP World to prioritise cargo and route it through the fastest available channels.
“There’s enough essential goods, there’s no panic,” Al Hassan said, adding that the emphasis remains on keeping trade moving rather than building excess inventory.
That approach extends to sourcing as well. Where traditional suppliers face delays, alternative markets in India and Pakistan are being lined up, with feeder vessels used to move goods quickly into UAE ports. Other feeder operators have also been encouraged to follow the same prioritisation model to ease congestion and speed up turnaround times.
The fresh food supply has required additional intervention, particularly along longer inland routes. DP World has expanded refrigerated container capacity and introduced stopover solutions to maintain temperature control.
For instance, a dedicated inland facility has been introduced that allows refrigerated containers to plug in and stabilise before continuing their journey, reducing the risk of spoilage during extended transit.
“We have this reefer pit stop that will help out as well,” Al Hassan said, pointing to a broader push to reassure traders that temperature-sensitive cargo can be handled reliably.
Additional generator units have also been deployed to power refrigerated containers on trucks, giving logistics teams more flexibility across different corridors.
The company’s international footprint is playing a central role in rerouting cargo flows. Ports in India and Pakistan are being used as staging points for transshipment, helping to keep eastern Gulf ports from becoming congested. For F&B alone, India and Pakistan together account for nearly 30% of the imports through Jebel Ali.
DP World is also using its integrated shipping and logistics solutions to design alternative routes and keep critical cargo moving efficiently across markets.
Jebel Ali will continue to be the gateway hub for the region
“This global network is what really pushes people to call us right away,” Al Hassan said, describing how customers are seeking real-time solutions to move construction materials, raw materials and food-related agricultural products.
Closer to home, multiple corridors are being activated to keep trade flowing. Routes through Fujairah and Khorfakkan are already operational, while discussions continue with Sohar Port in Oman to expand capacity and streamline processes.
Further north, DP World’s terminal in Jeddah is being used to absorb additional cargo, supported by ongoing talks between UAE and Saudi authorities to establish a bonded corridor that would allow smoother movement of goods between the two markets.
Each additional route adds flexibility for traders, reducing reliance on any single port or shipping lane.
Even with supply holding steady, shipping and logistics costs have come under broader market pressure as diesel prices, insurance premiums, freight rates and other cost drivers evolve.
Al Hassan said that DP World’s focus is on keeping trade flowing efficiently and reducing congestion.
Faster clearance, better routing and coordinated planning help to ease pressures across the wider supply chain and limit the knock-on effect on end consumers.
Authorities are also closely monitoring prices, drawing on mechanisms developed during previous disruptions to maintain oversight across key categories.
The challenge is not only about moving food. Industrial supply chains must also remain active, from raw materials for manufacturing to equipment needed for ongoing projects.
Balancing these competing demands has required constant coordination among regulators, port operators, and private-sector players, ensuring that essential goods move first while maintaining sufficient capacity for broader trade.
The system has held so far, supported by a combination of planning, infrastructure and rapid decision-making.
That, according to Al Hassan, is what keeps shelves stocked without tipping into panic or shortage, even in a strained operating environment.