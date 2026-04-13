“We work very closely with the government, especially a lot of the ministries, on the essential goods for the UAE. They fall into food and beverages, along with categories like milk, rice, animal feed and pharma,” he said.

That approach extends to sourcing as well. Where traditional suppliers face delays, alternative markets in India and Pakistan are being lined up, with feeder vessels used to move goods quickly into UAE ports. Other feeder operators have also been encouraged to follow the same prioritisation model to ease congestion and speed up turnaround times.

Instead of stockpiling, the focus has been on mapping demand and ensuring continuity of supply. Traders and manufacturers are being asked to identify their most critical imports, allowing DP World to prioritise cargo and route it through the fastest available channels.

The company’s international footprint is playing a central role in rerouting cargo flows. Ports in India and Pakistan are being used as staging points for transshipment, helping to keep eastern Gulf ports from becoming congested. For F&B alone, India and Pakistan together account for nearly 30% of the imports through Jebel Ali.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.