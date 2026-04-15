What happens next for your deliveries? Shipping lines reassess routes and risk

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Ahmad Yousef Al Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said the immediate phase after the ceasefire announcement has been perceived with caution across the industry, with carriers holding back until there is clearer visibility on operating conditions.

Shipping lines are now evaluating whether those premiums will ease and whether the perceived risk has shifted enough to justify re-entering the Gulf at scale. The duration and pricing of cover, along with evolving risk assessments, will determine how quickly bookings resume.

Shipping lines are now focused on managing vessels already in the region, many of which remain stranded or delayed. Some are loaded and waiting to exit, while others may call at Jebel Ali to pick up exports or reposition empty containers before leaving.

Alternative corridors, including routes through Khorfakkan, are being used to support flows, with bonded logistics solutions enabling cargo to be discharged at one port and cleared through Jebel Ali. More than 1,000 trucks have been deployed to support these movements, keeping the port at the centre of distribution.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.