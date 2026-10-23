UAE grocery prices: Where to find lower costs for rice, eggs and oil this October

The table below shows the lowest calculated unit prices among its displayed retailer entries. These figures use the ministry’s pack prices and quantities, rather than estimates drawn from supermarket websites or delivery apps.

The dashboard identifies retailers and pack quantities, helping households assess the cost of everyday purchases using a common measure. The prices are updated as of October 8, 2026, providing a dated reference for shoppers planning their baskets.

A larger quantity can make a unit price attractive without matching every household’s needs. Residents should consider how much they use and can store before choosing a pack solely because of its price per kilogram.

For a household considering both products, those packs would cost Dh33.65 combined. That calculation covers only the two listed packs and does not represent a complete grocery basket.

Unit prices are calculated from displayed pack prices and quantities and rounded where needed. The platform groups dry and canned products together for beans, fava beans, chickpeas and lentils, so their form needs checking.

The yoghurt example shows why the quantity behind a unit price deserves attention. The displayed calculation does not mean shoppers can buy a single kilogram for that amount.

Carrefour’s corn oil listing costs Dh21.75 for three litres, equivalent to Dh7.25 per litre. These are different oil types, which households should assess separately according to their requirements.

Emirates Coop’s fresh whole chicken listing costs Dh12.44 for 1.1kg, equivalent to about Dh11.31 per kilogram. The purchase price is Dh12.44; the kilogram figure provides a standard measure for comparison.

These are separate product listings, so shell colour should not be the only basis for choosing between them. Shoppers should check the egg size, brand and other specifications alongside the carton quantity.

The platform also lets users select products and compare total bills, with filters for category, brand, unit, location, store and branch. Building a list around your regular purchases helps make the comparison relevant to the items your household actually needs.

Its commentary linked that pressure to government price monitoring and identified diversified sourcing, forward purchasing contracts and consolidated shipments among strategies for managing costs. Those observations provide supply-chain context, rather than evidence of October price movements.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.