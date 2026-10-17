Flying out of the UAE soon? These 4 travel accessories are worth a look

We've also selected VAGREEZ packing cubes for tidier luggage, a Baeskii digital scale for checking baggage weight and a Cirorld neck pillow for added comfort in your seat. Each addresses a different travel inconvenience without requiring a major change to how you pack.

A few well-chosen accessories can help. Our best overall pick is the UGREEN FineTrack Bluetooth Tracker, which lets compatible Apple users check the reported location of their luggage through the Find My app. It's particularly useful when travelling with checked bags or making connecting flights.

Packing for a holiday should be straightforward, but small inconveniences have a habit of appearing at the worst moment. A suitcase that's difficult to organise, uncertainty about baggage weight or the wait for checked luggage can add unnecessary work to a journey.

1. UGREEN FineTrack Bluetooth Tracker

Best for : iPhone users, frequent flyers and travellers checking luggage on connecting flights.

UGREEN also specifies a replaceable CR2032 battery with up to two years of operation for its standard FineTrack model.

Slip it into an internal suitcase pocket before departure and pair it with your phone. If your bag is delayed, the app may provide useful location information. It is not a live GPS tracker, however, and updates depend on nearby devices participating in Apple's network.

The tracker works with Apple's Find My network, allowing you to check your bag's reported location through an iPhone or another compatible Apple device. UGREEN confirms that its standard FineTrack Smart Finder supports location updates through nearby Apple devices, left-behind notifications and an audible alert for locating items close by.

If you've ever waited at a baggage carousel wondering where your suitcase has ended up, the UGREEN FineTrack is a practical addition to your packing list.

2. Baeskii Digital Luggage Scale: Best for avoiding baggage weight surprises

Best for : Families, shoppers and travellers managing different baggage allowances across multiple flights.

Small enough to pack for the return journey

The scale provides a useful advance check, although the airline's own measurement determines the accepted baggage weight.

For UAE travellers using different airlines during the same trip, this is a handy way to compare packed weight against each carrier's allowance. It is especially relevant for return journeys, when shopping and souvenirs can change how much your suitcase weighs.

The product specifications list a maximum capacity of 50kg, multiple measurement units and a CR2032 battery. The illuminated screen is convenient when checking luggage in a hotel room with limited lighting.

Its handheld design lets you weigh a bag before leaving home or heading back to the airport. Attach the strap or hook to your luggage handle, lift the bag clear of the floor and read the weight on the backlit LCD display.

The Baeskii digital luggage scale is particularly useful if you tend to return from holidays with more in your suitcase than you packed.

3. VAGREEZ Packing Cubes: Best for organised suitcases

Packing cubes are one of the simplest ways to stop a neatly packed suitcase from becoming a jumble of clothes after the first hotel stay.

The VAGREEZ set divides your belongings into separate zippered compartments, so you can group outfits, underwear or accessories without searching through the entire case. The seven-piece version listed for this product includes different organisers and a toiletry bag, with nylon construction and mesh sections for identifying contents.

The advantage becomes particularly clear on trips with several stops. Rather than unpacking everything at each hotel, you can remove the cube containing what you need and leave the rest of your luggage organised.

They're useful for families, too. Assigning separate cubes to different travellers makes sharing a suitcase more manageable, especially for short breaks when carrying multiple bags is inconvenient.

Packing cubes organise the available space rather than reducing the weight of your belongings, so you should still check your luggage allowance.

Key specifications

Set: Seven pieces

Material: Nylon

Closure: Zipper

Design: Multiple compartments with mesh sections

What we like

Makes clothing categories easier to separate

Convenient for multi-destination holidays

Helps keep shared family luggage organised