Flying out of the UAE soon? These 4 travel accessories are worth a look

From luggage trackers to packing cubes, these travel essentials make every trip easier
Packing for a holiday should be straightforward, but small inconveniences have a habit of appearing at the worst moment. A suitcase that's difficult to organise, uncertainty about baggage weight or the wait for checked luggage can add unnecessary work to a journey.
A few well-chosen accessories can help. Our best overall pick is the UGREEN FineTrack Bluetooth Tracker, which lets compatible Apple users check the reported location of their luggage through the Find My app. It's particularly useful when travelling with checked bags or making connecting flights.
We've also selected VAGREEZ packing cubes for tidier luggage, a Baeskii digital scale for checking baggage weight and a Cirorld neck pillow for added comfort in your seat. Each addresses a different travel inconvenience without requiring a major change to how you pack.
If you've ever waited at a baggage carousel wondering where your suitcase has ended up, the UGREEN FineTrack is a practical addition to your packing list.
The tracker works with Apple's Find My network, allowing you to check your bag's reported location through an iPhone or another compatible Apple device. UGREEN confirms that its standard FineTrack Smart Finder supports location updates through nearby Apple devices, left-behind notifications and an audible alert for locating items close by.
Slip it into an internal suitcase pocket before departure and pair it with your phone. If your bag is delayed, the app may provide useful location information. It is not a live GPS tracker, however, and updates depend on nearby devices participating in Apple's network.
UGREEN also specifies a replaceable CR2032 battery with up to two years of operation for its standard FineTrack model.
Key specifications
Connectivity: Bluetooth and Apple Find My
Battery: Replaceable CR2032 on standard FineTrack
Features: Location reporting, audible alerts and left-behind notifications
What we like
No separate tracking app required for compatible Apple users
Useful for checked luggage and everyday bags
Compact enough to keep inside a suitcase
Best for: iPhone users, frequent flyers and travellers checking luggage on connecting flights.
The Baeskii digital luggage scale is particularly useful if you tend to return from holidays with more in your suitcase than you packed.
Its handheld design lets you weigh a bag before leaving home or heading back to the airport. Attach the strap or hook to your luggage handle, lift the bag clear of the floor and read the weight on the backlit LCD display.
The product specifications list a maximum capacity of 50kg, multiple measurement units and a CR2032 battery. The illuminated screen is convenient when checking luggage in a hotel room with limited lighting.
For UAE travellers using different airlines during the same trip, this is a handy way to compare packed weight against each carrier's allowance. It is especially relevant for return journeys, when shopping and souvenirs can change how much your suitcase weighs.
The scale provides a useful advance check, although the airline's own measurement determines the accepted baggage weight.
Key specifications
Maximum capacity: 50kg
Display: Backlit digital LCD
Power: CR2032 battery
Measurement: Kilograms and other selectable units
What we like
Small enough to pack for the return journey
Easy-to-read illuminated display
Helps you redistribute belongings before reaching check-in
Best for: Families, shoppers and travellers managing different baggage allowances across multiple flights.
Packing cubes are one of the simplest ways to stop a neatly packed suitcase from becoming a jumble of clothes after the first hotel stay.
The VAGREEZ set divides your belongings into separate zippered compartments, so you can group outfits, underwear or accessories without searching through the entire case. The seven-piece version listed for this product includes different organisers and a toiletry bag, with nylon construction and mesh sections for identifying contents.
The advantage becomes particularly clear on trips with several stops. Rather than unpacking everything at each hotel, you can remove the cube containing what you need and leave the rest of your luggage organised.
They're useful for families, too. Assigning separate cubes to different travellers makes sharing a suitcase more manageable, especially for short breaks when carrying multiple bags is inconvenient.
Packing cubes organise the available space rather than reducing the weight of your belongings, so you should still check your luggage allowance.
Key specifications
Set: Seven pieces
Material: Nylon
Closure: Zipper
Design: Multiple compartments with mesh sections
What we like
Makes clothing categories easier to separate
Convenient for multi-destination holidays
Helps keep shared family luggage organised
Best for: Families, frequent hotel changers and anyone who prefers an organised suitcase.
Long flights can involve several hours of sitting upright, and a travel pillow can make the seat feel more comfortable when you're trying to rest.
The Cirorld travel neck pillow uses memory foam and an adjustable design intended to fit around the neck while seated. Its contoured shape provides a cushioned surface against which you can lean, making it a useful accessory for overnight flights or lengthy airport connections.
Product specifications identify memory foam filling, a removable cover and a portable design.
The removable cover is particularly practical for frequent travellers because it makes routine cleaning easier. The carrying pouch also helps keep the pillow together with your other cabin essentials between journeys.
Pillow comfort depends on individual preferences, seat position and how firmly you prefer your neck to be cushioned. Consider the pillow's packed size before choosing it for a small cabin bag.
Key specifications
Filling: Memory foam
Design: Adjustable, contoured neck pillow
Cover: Removable
What we like
Adjustable design for a personalised fit
Removable cover for easier cleaning
Useful accessories for overnight travel
Best for: Long-haul passengers, overnight flyers and travellers who prefer additional cushioning while seated.
Start with the inconvenience you most want to solve. If you regularly check luggage, a tracker may be more useful than another packing organiser. If you travel with cabin baggage only, packing cubes or a compact scale may suit your routine better.
Check compatibility before buying electronics. The UGREEN FineTrack uses Apple's Find My ecosystem, so Android users should check for a tracker designed for their phones. Also consider battery type, replacement requirements and whether location reporting depends on nearby devices.
Pay attention to size and portability. Packing cubes should fit the dimensions of your suitcase without making it difficult to close. A travel pillow needs to fit comfortably in your cabin bag or attach securely to your luggage. A luggage scale should be easy to grip when lifting a packed case.
For UAE departures, check the baggage allowances of your airline and any connecting carrier before packing. Limits can differ according to route, ticket type and cabin class.
The UGREEN FineTrack Bluetooth Tracker is our best overall choice for travellers using compatible Apple devices. Its Find My integration makes it useful for checking the reported location of a suitcase, particularly on international journeys involving checked baggage or connecting flights. It also has everyday uses for finding bags and other belongings after the holiday ends.
For travellers more concerned about packing efficiently, the VAGREEZ packing cubes are a sensible alternative. They help keep clothing organised throughout a trip, especially when sharing luggage or moving between hotels.
The Baeskii digital luggage scale is the practical choice for checking baggage weight before departure, while the Cirorld neck pillow is aimed at passengers who want additional cushioning during long flights.
All four serve different purposes. Choose the one that addresses your most frequent travel inconvenience rather than adding accessories you are unlikely to use.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.