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Trump says Putin agrees to major release of diesel to US and global markets

Putin agrees to major diesel release amid surging energy costs

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AP & AFP
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Trump announces Russian diesel deal to ease global energy crisis
Trump announces Russian diesel deal to ease global energy crisis
AP

President Donald Trump said that he has struck a deal to obtain diesel from Russia, a stunning reversal of years of U.S. pressure on Moscow over its war with Ukraine and an attempt to address high fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections.

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Trump said on social media on Friday that he struck the deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call in which he was expected to discuss a suspected case of plague in Russia.

Instead, Trump announced that Russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by 500,000 tons more in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter."

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpFuel pricesVladimir PutinRussia

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