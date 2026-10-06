Trump signs order for cheaper, 'red-dyed' diesel — avoids federal highway tax

Anyone can buy red-dyed diesel and use it in on-road vehicles without immediately owing the federal diesel tax, according to the White House.

The federal government will defer collection of the 24.4¢/gallon tax on on-road use of dyed diesel through December 31, 2026, with no interest or penalties for nonpayment during that period.

The order directs Treasury (in consultation with the Defense/War Department) to explore ways to eliminate the deferred tax obligation entirely, though that would require further action and is not automatic.