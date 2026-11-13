According to Forbes, each founder is estimated to own a 21 per cent stake in Mercor, putting their individual fortunes at approximately $4.2 billion. Their wealth has nearly doubled from an estimated $2.2 billion each in October 2025, when the company was valued at $10 billion following a $350 million funding round.

In a post on X, Foody said Mercor had grown from $1 million to $3 billion in gross annualised revenue in just over two years. He also reported $250 million in gross sales in its latest month and said the company had more than doubled its customer base to over 100.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.