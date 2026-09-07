Clemente Del Vecchio, the younger brother of Luca, inherited the same substantial family stake following the death of their father in 2022. At just 21, he is among the world's youngest billionaires and one of its richest people under 30. His estimated 12.5% interest in Delfin provides exposure not only to EssilorLuxottica but also to other major European investments held by the family. Clemente's wealth illustrates the enormous scale of the generational transfer of the Del Vecchio fortune.