Until recently, Shah was best known within India’s startup and investor circles as the founder of fintech company Cred and co-founder of FreeCharge. His move to WhatsApp changes that. He now steps into a global role at one of the world’s largest consumer platforms, with more than three billion users worldwide.

Raised in Mumbai, Shah studied philosophy and built his career outside the traditional engineering and management routes followed by many Indian technology leaders. His first major breakthrough came with FreeCharge, the mobile recharge platform he co-founded in 2010, which was later acquired by Snapdeal in 2015 in one of India’s major startup deals at the time.

Arvind Krishna became IBM CEO in 2020 and chairman in 2021 after spending more than three decades at the company. An IIT Kanpur graduate with a PhD from the University of Illinois, he has led IBM’s focus on hybrid cloud, AI and enterprise technology.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.