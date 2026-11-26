Dubai Ruler reviews projects aimed at improving lives and attracting more tourists
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Hatta on Thursday to review major development projects aimed at boosting tourism, improving residents' quality of life and creating new economic opportunities.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed inaugurated Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) Dh1.4 billion pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant, the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
He also reviewed projects under the Hatta Master Development Plan 2040, which aims to generate an economic impact of around Dh1.2 billion by 2040.
Launched in 2021 as part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the programme includes investments in tourism, transport, housing, clean energy and heritage preservation.
Sheikh Mohammed said investing in people, developing their skills and creating opportunities were essential to building a sustainable and prosperous future. He stressed the importance of reliable infrastructure, empowering local communities and making better use of local talent and resources.
He described Hatta as one of Dubai's leading tourist destinations, known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, and said developing its unique attractions would create new opportunities for residents.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed met Hatta residents, community leaders and business owners to hear their views on local development and discuss plans to improve services and support entrepreneurship, particularly among young people.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, briefed him on the main projects under the master plan.
These include Hatta Beach, an integrated tourism, leisure and commercial development, and the Hatta District project, which will create a commercial centre near Hatta Heritage Village.
A new hotel and resort are planned near Wadi Hub, while the Hatta Service Centre will feature 13 commercial units for residents and visitors.
Other projects include housing for Emirati citizens, a wedding hall, the redevelopment of Hatta Sports Club and a 12.5-kilometre mountain hiking trail at Umm Al Nusour.
Sheikh Mohammed directed government entities to align investment opportunities with Hatta's development needs, attract greater private sector participation and diversify the local economy.
He also visited Hatta Majlis, a community gathering space that can accommodate around 100 people. The facility is designed to bring residents together, encourage knowledge exchange and preserve Emirati traditions and values.
The RTA is implementing several projects to improve connectivity and make it easier for residents and tourists to move around Hatta.
The plans include six mobility hubs, road upgrades and more than 17 kilometres of cycling tracks.
The Hatta Express service, which provides direct transport between Dubai Mall and Hatta, serves around 2,000 visitors daily. More than 660 additional parking spaces are also being provided to meet growing demand.
The projects are expected to improve access to Hatta's attractions and support its growing tourism sector.
A major highlight of the visit was the inauguration of DEWA's pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant, built at a cost of Dh1.4 billion.
The facility has a generation capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) and an estimated operational lifespan of 80 years. The project recorded more than 22 million working hours during its development.
Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by DEWA Managing Director and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer on how the plant works and its role in supporting Dubai's clean energy plans.
The facility uses solar power generated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to pump water from Hatta Dam to an upper reservoir.
Hatta Dam has a storage capacity of nine million cubic metres, while the upper reservoir can hold 5.3 million cubic metres. When electricity is needed, water flows back down through turbines to generate power before returning to the lower dam.
Sheikh Mohammed praised DEWA's efforts to develop clean energy projects and support the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. He also stressed the importance of environmental protection in sustainable development.
Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed artefacts discovered at the Suhaila archaeological site in the Hajar Mountains.
The finds, dating back to the late Islamic period, include pottery, metal objects, coins, jewellery and everyday household items. They offer insights into how communities lived in the area, adapted to their surroundings and maintained links with distant regions, including the Far East.
The site includes around 17 villages, 157 houses, 67 agricultural terraces and seven defensive towers. More than 630 archaeological features have been identified, with over 400 artefacts unearthed so far.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of preserving Hatta's historical sites and natural environment while developing its tourism potential.
The visit also included inspections of housing projects for Emirati citizens.
Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of developing communities that support family stability and improve living standards while preserving the character of local neighbourhoods, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.
He visited the Dh500 million Makan 2 housing project, which comprises 213 villas. He directed officials to speed up the allocation process to ensure the homes are handed over as scheduled by the end of December 2026.
He also inspected Makan 1, a Dh600 million development featuring 344 villas, completed three years ago.
The housing projects form part of Dubai's efforts to ensure that Hatta's development brings lasting benefits to its residents.