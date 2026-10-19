Trump claims 'great progress' in Russia-Ukraine talks; accuses Zelensky of not making better deal 2 years ago

"Zelensky doesn’t care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did. He could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now. His country is in shambles, a large portion of his land is lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is low, wounded, and/or dead," Trump asserted, while reiterating that "I WANT THIS WAR END!"