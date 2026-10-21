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Ukrainian President expresses readiness for talks on proposals for different ceasefire formats

Security guarantees and post-war reconstruction dominate Oslo talks

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Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine
AFP

OSLO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a range of issues were discussed during talks in Oslo on Tuesday, including proposals for different ceasefire formats.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state made the remarks at a press conference in Oslo following talks with US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which were attended by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"We are ready for negotiations, and it is important for us to demonstrate any signs of de-escalation. That is why there are certain proposals for different ceasefire formats," Zelensky said.

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He also noted that a wide range of issues had been discussed during today's talks.

"We talked about security guarantees, as well as various sensitive issues. As for territories, everyone understands that such issues must be discussed at the highest level," Zelensky said, once again expressing his readiness for a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky clarified that security guarantees for Ukraine had been discussed with the US.

He stressed that no issues concerning Ukraine could be discussed without Ukraine's participation.

Trilateral meeting

"I do not know what is involved in the trilateral meeting between the United States, China and Russia. That is their business. But, of course, when it comes to Ukraine and its future, it is absolutely clear that any such discussions can be acceptable only if we participate in the negotiations."

According to Zelensky, the Oslo talks also addressed Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

As previously reported, Trump said on October 11 that an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine had supposedly taken effect, urging both sides not to violate it.

Zelensky confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire provided that Russia also stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

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