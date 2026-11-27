The low-cost airline cancelled all flights after its 12 Boeing 787 leases were terminated
Oslo: Norwegian low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic, hit by surging jet fuel prices, said Friday that it was filing for bankruptcy, just hours after it saw its aircraft leasing contracts terminated.
"The board of Norse Atlantic Airways AS has made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy despite extensive efforts from the company and the group to find a solution," the company said in a filing to the Oslo stock exchange.
"We are deeply sorry for the impact this has on our passengers, employees and partners," it said.
The bankruptcy petition was to be filed with the Agder district court in Norway, it said.
Founded in 2021 and specialising in long-distance flights, Norse had warned Wednesday that its financial situation was "critical" and that it was in discussions to secure short-term financing.
The company said Friday it had been notified that the lease agreements for its entire fleet -- 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners -- had been terminated, a decision it contested.
The company cancelled all of its flights on Thursday and again on Friday.
The airline failed to pay its employees' November salaries this week, a pilot union said Thursday.
The airline's problems are not new but have worsened with the sharp increase in jet fuel prices resulting from the war in the Middle East.
Spanish airline Plus Ultra announced Tuesday that it was ceasing operations, and Latvian carrier Air Baltic filed for US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.
Norse Atlantic's stock price has tumbled by more than 99 percent on the Oslo stock exchange since the beginning of the year, with its market capitalisation on Friday down to just $2.4 million.