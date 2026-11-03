The business of letting strangers into your home: Meet Saudi Arabia's HiHome

The ambitions stretch well past Saudi Arabia's borders now, toward a version of HiHome that exists everywhere and resembles itself nowhere twice - expressed in as many registers as there are homes willing to open a door. "A HiHome experience in Saudi Arabia should feel genuinely Saudi, while an experience in another country should reflect the culture and identity of that country," she says. "The model can be shared, but the experience should never feel standardised." Ask most founders to describe success and they'll sketch a trajectory upward. Ask Alsadoun, and the answer arrives unprompted, as the precise shape of failure instead. "If we ever grow to a point where we have to remove the local character, the personal connection, or the real interaction between hosts and guests just to achieve scale, then we would be moving away from what HiHome is meant to be. My goal is to build a global platform with one HiHome vision, but many different cultural expressions," she says, "allowing people around the world to discover places through the people who call them home."