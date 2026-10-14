Barbers must hold valid health certificates, sterilise reusable tools after every customer
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has tightened health and hygiene requirements for men's barbershops, making valid health certificates mandatory for barbers and requiring special permits for haircutting services provided at customers' homes.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing said barbers must maintain high standards of personal hygiene and comply with approved health and safety procedures before and during services to protect customers from potential health risks.
Under the regulations, barbershops must thoroughly clean, disinfect and sterilise reusable tools after every customer, while disposable equipment must be discarded immediately after use.
Establishments are also required to regularly sanitise equipment, maintain clean workstations and ensure that all service areas meet prescribed hygiene standards.
The ministry stressed that providing barbering services outside licensed premises, including at customers' homes, is prohibited without a specific permit.
It said the requirements were designed to safeguard public health, improve service quality and strengthen regulatory compliance across the sector.
The rules also establish clear operating standards for investors and business owners, helping them meet licensing requirements while improving the overall business environment.
The ministry said raising awareness and educating operators about their responsibilities would remain a priority before enforcement measures and penalties are introduced.
The approach aims to encourage voluntary compliance, help establishments address shortcomings and make adherence to hygiene and safety standards a routine part of daily operations.