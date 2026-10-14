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Saudi Arabia tightens barbershop hygiene rules, requires permits for home services

Barbers must hold valid health certificates, sterilise reusable tools after every customer

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Barbershops in Saudi Arabia must meet new hygiene standards, including tool sterilization and permits for home services, to protect customer health.
Barbershops in Saudi Arabia must meet new hygiene standards, including tool sterilization and permits for home services, to protect customer health.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has tightened health and hygiene requirements for men's barbershops, making valid health certificates mandatory for barbers and requiring special permits for haircutting services provided at customers' homes.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing said barbers must maintain high standards of personal hygiene and comply with approved health and safety procedures before and during services to protect customers from potential health risks.

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Under the regulations, barbershops must thoroughly clean, disinfect and sterilise reusable tools after every customer, while disposable equipment must be discarded immediately after use.

Establishments are also required to regularly sanitise equipment, maintain clean workstations and ensure that all service areas meet prescribed hygiene standards.

The ministry stressed that providing barbering services outside licensed premises, including at customers' homes, is prohibited without a specific permit.

It said the requirements were designed to safeguard public health, improve service quality and strengthen regulatory compliance across the sector.

The rules also establish clear operating standards for investors and business owners, helping them meet licensing requirements while improving the overall business environment.

The ministry said raising awareness and educating operators about their responsibilities would remain a priority before enforcement measures and penalties are introduced.

The approach aims to encourage voluntary compliance, help establishments address shortcomings and make adherence to hygiene and safety standards a routine part of daily operations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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