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Saudi Arabia launches online medical test booking for newly arrived domestic workers

Employers can book medical examinations through Sehhaty without visiting health centres

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The new service aims to streamline procedures, save employers' time and facilitate the medical requirements necessary to obtain residency permits, known as iqamas.
The new service aims to streamline procedures, save employers' time and facilitate the medical requirements necessary to obtain residency permits, known as iqamas.
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Saudi Arabia has launched a new digital service allowing employers to book medical examinations online for newly arrived domestic workers, eliminating the need to visit health centres in person.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development introduced the service through an integration between the Musaned domestic worker recruitment platform and the Sehhaty health application, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

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The initiative aims to streamline procedures, save employers time and facilitate the medical requirements necessary to obtain residency permits, known as iqamas.

Under the new service, employers can automatically access their domestic workers' details through the Sehhaty application once the workers arrive in the Kingdom.

They can then select the nearest accredited health centre and book or manage medical examination appointments electronically, without having to visit a medical facility to arrange the tests.

The ministry said the service would help reduce waiting times, simplify administrative procedures and improve the overall experience for employers.

The initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to digitalise the domestic worker recruitment process through Musaned, covering every stage from recruitment in the worker's country of origin to the issuance of a residency permit.

By integrating government services and streamlining procedures, the ministry aims to improve service efficiency and accessibility, accelerate digital transformation and strengthen public confidence in its services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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