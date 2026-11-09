Employers can book medical examinations through Sehhaty without visiting health centres
Saudi Arabia has launched a new digital service allowing employers to book medical examinations online for newly arrived domestic workers, eliminating the need to visit health centres in person.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development introduced the service through an integration between the Musaned domestic worker recruitment platform and the Sehhaty health application, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.
The initiative aims to streamline procedures, save employers time and facilitate the medical requirements necessary to obtain residency permits, known as iqamas.
Under the new service, employers can automatically access their domestic workers' details through the Sehhaty application once the workers arrive in the Kingdom.
They can then select the nearest accredited health centre and book or manage medical examination appointments electronically, without having to visit a medical facility to arrange the tests.
The ministry said the service would help reduce waiting times, simplify administrative procedures and improve the overall experience for employers.
The initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to digitalise the domestic worker recruitment process through Musaned, covering every stage from recruitment in the worker's country of origin to the issuance of a residency permit.
By integrating government services and streamlining procedures, the ministry aims to improve service efficiency and accessibility, accelerate digital transformation and strengthen public confidence in its services.