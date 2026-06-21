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Saudi Arabia rolls out mandatory occupational fitness screening for workers

Unfit workers barred from continuing in current jobs

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia has introduced mandatory occupational fitness and non-communicable disease screenings for all workers and employees through a phased rollout covering the public, private and non-profit sector.
Saudi Arabia has introduced mandatory occupational fitness and non-communicable disease screenings for all workers and employees through a phased rollout covering the public, private and non-profit sector.
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Saudi Arabia has introduced mandatory occupational fitness and non-communicable disease screenings for all workers and employees through a phased rollout covering the public, private and non-profit sectors, according to new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The programme will be implemented in three stages, beginning with mandatory pre-employment medical assessments for new hires. During the first six months after the regulations take effect, employers will be required to conduct fitness examinations and submit the results through an approved electronic system.

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The 12-month second phase will extend the screening programme to existing employees, with priority given to high-risk workplaces, while employers are integrated into the electronic platform.

Under the final phase, the regulations will apply fully across all sectors and economic activities, covering permanent and temporary employees, seasonal workers, trainees, people with disabilities and remote workers, regardless of their contractual arrangements.

The guidelines state that employees who fail to meet occupational fitness requirements will not be permitted to continue in their current roles. Employers will be required to take appropriate measures, including reassigning affected workers where necessary, while additional examinations may be conducted to determine their ability to perform specific duties.

New recruits will not be allowed to start work until their medical assessments have been completed and approved by an occupational health specialist.

The regulations also require fitness examinations during employment in cases involving occupational injuries, work-related illnesses, changes in job duties or work environments, and periodic health assessments linked to specific professions.

The ministry said the measures are intended to standardise occupational health procedures, ensure compliance with labour regulations and strengthen the protection of workers' health and safety through a unified occupational fitness and disease-

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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