Travellers who stayed in Kenya or Ebola-hit countries in the last 21 days are barred entry
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has suspended travel by its citizens to Kenya, halted the issuance of all types of visas to travellers arriving from the country and banned their entry into the Kingdom as part of additional precautions against the spread of Ebola, according to Saudi Press Agency.
The measures, introduced following an assessment of the epidemiological situation by the Kingdom's health authorities, also apply to travellers arriving through third countries who have stayed in Kenya or other Ebola-affected countries during the 21 days before their arrival in Saudi Arabia.
The restrictions build on preventive measures introduced in July 2019 and strengthened in May 2026 for travellers arriving from countries facing risks associated with Ebola outbreaks.
Saudi authorities said the measures were part of a proactive approach involving continuous monitoring and assessment of health risks, alongside coordination with domestic and international authorities to protect citizens, residents and visitors.
In June 2026, Saudi Arabia suspended travel by its citizens to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, as well as arrivals from those countries, over concerns about Ebola.
The Kingdom also tightened preventive measures for travellers arriving from countries neighbouring outbreak areas, including health screening at entry points, epidemiological investigations and early response procedures.
The Saudi Public Health Authority, known as Weqaya, said the health situation in the Kingdom remained stable and was being closely and continuously monitored.
The authority added that it was tracking epidemiological developments across the region and internationally in coordination with relevant agencies inside and outside Saudi Arabia.
Weqaya stressed that further preventive measures would be introduced whenever necessary in response to changes in the epidemiological situation, with the aim of maintaining the Kingdom's health preparedness and protecting public health and safety.