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Saudi Arabia announces 4,291 healthcare jobs across 20 health clusters

New jobs across 20 health clusters are aimed at Saudi practitioners in various specialties

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The recruitment drive is intended to attract qualified Saudi professionals, address staffing needs.
The recruitment drive is intended to attract qualified Saudi professionals, address staffing needs.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced 4,291 new job opportunities for healthcare professionals across the kingdom, bringing the total number of recruitment appointments, employment-linked training contracts and newly advertised vacancies in 2026 to 19,610.

Health Holding Company said on Monday, October 19, that the latest vacancies would be distributed among its 20 health clusters, covering several medical and healthcare specialties.

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The recruitment drive is intended to attract qualified Saudi professionals, address staffing needs and strengthen the ability of healthcare facilities to provide high-quality services.

According to the company, 12,914 Saudi nationals have already been recruited this year, while a further 2,405 training contracts leading to employment have been approved.

The newly announced 4,291 vacancies bring the combined total to 19,610, although that figure includes completed recruitment, approved training contracts and jobs still available for application.

How to apply for the new healthcare jobs

Applications can be submitted online through the recruitment portals of the individual health clusters.

Candidates can review available positions, eligibility requirements and relevant specialties before submitting their applications.

Health Holding Company said applicants would have 15 days from the date each health cluster announces its vacancies to apply.

The company operates through 20 health clusters serving different parts of Saudi Arabia, allowing candidates to explore opportunities in their respective regions.

The latest announcement forms part of the company's efforts to expand employment and professional development pathways for Saudi healthcare workers while responding to the sector's changing needs.

Health Holding Company is a state-owned organisation responsible for providing integrated healthcare services through the kingdom's health clusters.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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