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Saudi Arabia's mandatory health insurance covers home healthcare services for patients

Coverage includes post-surgery wound care, intravenous medication and catheterisation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Mandatory health insurance now includes home healthcare services, ensuring patients receive essential care during recovery at home.
Mandatory health insurance now includes home healthcare services, ensuring patients receive essential care during recovery at home.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia's mandatory health insurance policy covers a range of home healthcare services, allowing patients to continue receiving essential medical treatment after leaving hospital, the Council of Health Insurance has confirmed.

The council said medical care should extend beyond hospitalisation, with eligible patients able to receive treatment in their homes as part of their recovery.

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Covered services include urinary catheterisation, intravenous medication administration following surgery and post-operative wound care, enabling patients to receive continued medical attention without unnecessary hospital visits.

The Ministry of Health has also introduced an electronic application process for beneficiaries seeking home healthcare services, making it easier for patients to access medical care while recovering with their families.

The initiative aims to improve continuity of care, enhance patient comfort and support recovery while reducing the burden of repeated hospital visits.

The ministry provides a broader range of home healthcare services for different patient groups, including physiotherapy, nutritional support, respiratory care and medication management.

Saudi health authorities said home-based medical services are designed to ensure patients receive safe, comprehensive and continuous care beyond hospital settings, while improving the overall healthcare experience for patients and their families.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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