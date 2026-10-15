Coverage includes post-surgery wound care, intravenous medication and catheterisation
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's mandatory health insurance policy covers a range of home healthcare services, allowing patients to continue receiving essential medical treatment after leaving hospital, the Council of Health Insurance has confirmed.
The council said medical care should extend beyond hospitalisation, with eligible patients able to receive treatment in their homes as part of their recovery.
Covered services include urinary catheterisation, intravenous medication administration following surgery and post-operative wound care, enabling patients to receive continued medical attention without unnecessary hospital visits.
The Ministry of Health has also introduced an electronic application process for beneficiaries seeking home healthcare services, making it easier for patients to access medical care while recovering with their families.
The initiative aims to improve continuity of care, enhance patient comfort and support recovery while reducing the burden of repeated hospital visits.
The ministry provides a broader range of home healthcare services for different patient groups, including physiotherapy, nutritional support, respiratory care and medication management.
Saudi health authorities said home-based medical services are designed to ensure patients receive safe, comprehensive and continuous care beyond hospital settings, while improving the overall healthcare experience for patients and their families.