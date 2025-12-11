Judges rule that emergency patients must be treated without discrimination
Dubai: A Saudi court has ruled that a government body must cover the medical costs incurred by a private hospital after an illegal resident, admitted in a critical emergency, later died while receiving treatment.
The court found that the hospital fully complied with medical regulations by providing urgent care and could not be penalised financially because the patient was not legally registered.
According to the case details, the private hospital received the man in a life-threatening condition and provided immediate treatment, Saudi News 50 reported.
The man, however, died before procedures could be completed to transfer him to a government facility. The hospital contacted the relevant authority requesting either coverage of the costs or an immediate transfer, but the request was rejected on grounds that the patient was an illegal resident.
The court determined that emergency cases must be treated without discrimination and ordered the authority to settle the hospital’s bills based on submitted invoices and medical records.
