SFDA says product is registered as a dietary supplement, not a cancer treatment
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has denied claims circulating on social media that it approved a medicine derived from active substances in camel urine for the treatment of cancer.
In a statement posted on its official X account, the authority said the claims were false, clarifying that the product in question was registered as a dietary supplement rather than a medicine approved for treating cancer.
The SFDA said the registered product contained a combination of vitamins and minerals intended to help meet the body's daily nutritional requirements.
It stressed that the product's approved use was limited to nutritional supplementation and that it carried no authorised therapeutic claims.
The authority reiterated that it had not approved the product for cancer treatment, rejecting reports suggesting otherwise.