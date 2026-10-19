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Saudi Arabia denies approving camel urine-derived drug to treat cancer

SFDA says product is registered as a dietary supplement, not a cancer treatment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's SFDA denied approving camel urine-derived drug for cancer treatment, clarifying it as a dietary supplement with no therapeutic claims.
Saudi Arabia's SFDA denied approving camel urine-derived drug for cancer treatment, clarifying it as a dietary supplement with no therapeutic claims.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has denied claims circulating on social media that it approved a medicine derived from active substances in camel urine for the treatment of cancer.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the authority said the claims were false, clarifying that the product in question was registered as a dietary supplement rather than a medicine approved for treating cancer.

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The SFDA said the registered product contained a combination of vitamins and minerals intended to help meet the body's daily nutritional requirements.

It stressed that the product's approved use was limited to nutritional supplementation and that it carried no authorised therapeutic claims.

The authority reiterated that it had not approved the product for cancer treatment, rejecting reports suggesting otherwise.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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