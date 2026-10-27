Four Arla Protein Pudding flavours face a recall over concerns about tiny glass fragments
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has urged consumers to discard certain Arla Protein Pudding products after the manufacturer raised concerns that some batches could contain small pieces of glass.
The precautionary warning covers four flavours, chocolate, hazelnut latte, salted caramel and crème brûlée, sold in packs containing six 200-gram containers.
The authority said the recall was initiated after Danish dairy company Arla voluntarily reported possible glass contamination in specified batches distributed internationally.
No reports involving the affected products have been recorded in Saudi Arabia, the SFDA confirmed.
The warning applies to 11 batches bearing the following codes:
ES26257001, ES26282001, ES26284001, ES26284002, ES26284003, ES26247001, ES26274001, ES26276001, ES26276002, ES26267001 and ES26273001.
Consumers who have purchased any of these products have been advised not to eat them and to dispose of them immediately.
Anyone experiencing throat or abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting after consuming an affected product should seek medical attention, the authority said.
The SFDA has been working with Arla to ensure the affected batches are withdrawn from sale and said it was closely monitoring the recall process.
Manufacturer remains legally responsible
Explaining the procedure, the authority noted that voluntary recalls are a standard food safety measure used internationally, allowing manufacturers to withdraw potentially unsafe products under regulatory oversight.
Such action, however, does not remove a manufacturer's legal liability for any harm caused by its products, the SFDA stressed.
The authority said it would continue monitoring food products and enforcing safety requirements to protect consumers.
It also encouraged members of the public to report suspected food safety violations through its unified contact centre on 19999.