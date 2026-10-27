New rules ban hidden fees and ticket trading through unlicensed platforms
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sports has introduced new regulations governing ticket sales and resale for sporting events, banning unauthorised trading, hidden fees and misleading pricing practices in a move aimed at protecting consumers and strengthening oversight of the sector.
The regulations restrict ticket sales and resale to event organisers and platforms accredited by the ministry, requiring greater transparency in ticket prices, additional charges and refund policies.
They also prohibit the use of automated software or multiple accounts to circumvent ticket purchase limits, while introducing measures to link tickets to buyers' identities and restrict the number of tickets purchased by individuals.
Ticketing platforms must comply with venue capacity limits, cybersecurity standards and data protection requirements, while ensuring secure transactions and the ability to handle high demand.
The regulations also require platforms to establish clear procedures for handling complaints, cancellations and refunds.
The ministry said it would launch a ticketing platform accreditation service through its Riyadhi Platform on November 15.
Existing ticketing platforms will have 90 days from the date the regulations were issued to meet the approved technical and regulatory requirements.
The ministry said the new measures were designed to strengthen governance in the sports sector, safeguard consumer rights and improve the overall spectator experience at sporting events across the Kingdom.