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Saudi Arabia introduces new regulations to curb unauthorised sports ticket sales and resale

New rules ban hidden fees and ticket trading through unlicensed platforms

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The new regulations ban unauthorised sports ticket resale, hidden fees, and misleading pricing to enhance governance and safeguard consumer rights.
The new regulations ban unauthorised sports ticket resale, hidden fees, and misleading pricing to enhance governance and safeguard consumer rights.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sports has introduced new regulations governing ticket sales and resale for sporting events, banning unauthorised trading, hidden fees and misleading pricing practices in a move aimed at protecting consumers and strengthening oversight of the sector.

The regulations restrict ticket sales and resale to event organisers and platforms accredited by the ministry, requiring greater transparency in ticket prices, additional charges and refund policies.

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They also prohibit the use of automated software or multiple accounts to circumvent ticket purchase limits, while introducing measures to link tickets to buyers' identities and restrict the number of tickets purchased by individuals.

Ticketing platforms must comply with venue capacity limits, cybersecurity standards and data protection requirements, while ensuring secure transactions and the ability to handle high demand.

The regulations also require platforms to establish clear procedures for handling complaints, cancellations and refunds.

The ministry said it would launch a ticketing platform accreditation service through its Riyadhi Platform on November 15.

Existing ticketing platforms will have 90 days from the date the regulations were issued to meet the approved technical and regulatory requirements.

The ministry said the new measures were designed to strengthen governance in the sports sector, safeguard consumer rights and improve the overall spectator experience at sporting events across the Kingdom.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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