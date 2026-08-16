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Saudi Arabia bans mobile vendors from operating in nine locations

New rules cover food trucks and mobile outlets to protect road users and public spaces

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The regulations governing mobile vendor activities, including mobile carts, food trucks and other sales outlets, were designed to ensure road safety, maintain smooth traffic flow and protect the proper use of public facilities while enhancing quality of life in cities.
The regulations governing mobile vendor activities, including mobile carts, food trucks and other sales outlets, were designed to ensure road safety, maintain smooth traffic flow and protect the proper use of public facilities while enhancing quality of life in cities.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has banned mobile vendors from operating in nine types of locations, including road intersections, busy roads, cycle lanes and public parking areas, under updated regulations aimed at improving safety and organising mobile commercial activities.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing said the regulations governing mobile vendor activities, including mobile carts, food trucks and other sales outlets, were designed to ensure road safety, maintain smooth traffic flow and protect the proper use of public facilities while enhancing quality of life in cities.

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Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Al Rasasmeh said vendors would not be permitted to operate at road intersections, central road medians, parking spaces designated for people with disabilities, entrances and exits of main roads, areas adjacent to traffic lights, public parking areas, bicycle lanes or roads with heavy traffic.

The restrictions also apply to locations designated for police, traffic, Civil Defence and ambulance services.

Al Rasasmeh said specifying where mobile vendors could operate was intended to protect motorists and pedestrians, prevent obstruction of traffic and ensure that public spaces and facilities continued to serve their intended purposes.

The updated regulations also set out spatial, operational and technical requirements for mobile vendor activities, including requirements governing operating locations, sales outlets and mobile carts.

The ministry said the measures were designed to provide a clear regulatory framework for mobile vendors, support self-employment, curb unregulated practices and increase compliance with municipal requirements.

Municipalities will monitor implementation of the regulations as part of their inspection activities. The move forms part of the ministry's efforts to organise the sector, empower operators and improving the urban landscape across Saudi cities.

The public can report violations through the unified 940 hotline or the Balady app.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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