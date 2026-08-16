New rules cover food trucks and mobile outlets to protect road users and public spaces
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has banned mobile vendors from operating in nine types of locations, including road intersections, busy roads, cycle lanes and public parking areas, under updated regulations aimed at improving safety and organising mobile commercial activities.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing said the regulations governing mobile vendor activities, including mobile carts, food trucks and other sales outlets, were designed to ensure road safety, maintain smooth traffic flow and protect the proper use of public facilities while enhancing quality of life in cities.
Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Al Rasasmeh said vendors would not be permitted to operate at road intersections, central road medians, parking spaces designated for people with disabilities, entrances and exits of main roads, areas adjacent to traffic lights, public parking areas, bicycle lanes or roads with heavy traffic.
The restrictions also apply to locations designated for police, traffic, Civil Defence and ambulance services.
Al Rasasmeh said specifying where mobile vendors could operate was intended to protect motorists and pedestrians, prevent obstruction of traffic and ensure that public spaces and facilities continued to serve their intended purposes.
The updated regulations also set out spatial, operational and technical requirements for mobile vendor activities, including requirements governing operating locations, sales outlets and mobile carts.
The ministry said the measures were designed to provide a clear regulatory framework for mobile vendors, support self-employment, curb unregulated practices and increase compliance with municipal requirements.
Municipalities will monitor implementation of the regulations as part of their inspection activities. The move forms part of the ministry's efforts to organise the sector, empower operators and improving the urban landscape across Saudi cities.
The public can report violations through the unified 940 hotline or the Balady app.