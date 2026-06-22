Commercial uses tied to park size under new planning framework
Dubai: Saudi Arabia is considering a major expansion of commercial and community activities within public parks, under proposed regulations designed to boost neighbourhood economies, enhance quality of life and support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.
The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has published draft rules on the Istilaa public consultation platform that would allow a range of commercial, recreational and social services to operate within parks located along residential streets, subject to strict planning and operational controls.
The proposed framework classifies permitted activities according to park size. Parks covering 5,000 square metres or more would be eligible to host men's and women's fitness centres, entertainment venues, childcare facilities, non-residential senior citizen centres and day-care services for people with disabilities.
Smaller parks would also be opened to commercial uses. Parks of at least 1,500 square metres could accommodate retail outlets selling fresh and preserved fruit and vegetables, as well as hydroponic farming projects. Those measuring 1,200 square metres or more could host cafés, ice cream shops, fresh juice outlets and flower retailers.
The ministry said the initiative aims to stimulate economic activity within residential districts while preserving the public character of parks and improving access to community services.
Under the proposed rules, commercial developments would be subject to a series of restrictions intended to protect nearby residents. Buildings would be limited to a maximum of 25 per cent of a park's total area and could not exceed two storeys in height. Commercial facilities would also be prohibited from directly overlooking neighbouring homes.
Parks selected for commercial investment would need to front roads at least 15 metres wide, while cafés would be barred from serving tobacco products.
For larger parks exceeding 5,000 square metres, municipalities would be required to conduct comprehensive traffic studies and implement any resulting recommendations before approving commercial activities.
The draft regulations place significant responsibilities on investors. In undeveloped parks, investors would be required to finance, build, operate and maintain the entire site in accordance with approved technical standards. In existing parks, investors would assume responsibility for operation and maintenance under municipal guidelines governing landscaping and public green spaces.
The ministry also said all projects must comply with Saudi park design standards, national architectural guidelines and environmental noise regulations to ensure neighbouring communities are not adversely affected.
To oversee implementation, the ministry has proposed the establishment of a committee comprising representatives from its departments responsible for privatisation and financial sustainability, urban planning and land management, and licensing and project coordination. The body would review the rollout of the regulations and consider future amendments to the list of permitted activities.