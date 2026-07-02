Arrests include employees of five ministries as Nazaha investigates 385 suspects
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) have arrested 130 Saudi citizens and expatriate residents on suspicion of corruption-related offences following a series of inspections and investigations carried out during June.
Nazaha said it conducted 1,585 oversight inspections and investigated 385 suspects as part of its ongoing campaign to combat corruption and safeguard public funds.
Those arrested include employees of the Ministries of Interior, Defence, Health, Municipalities and Housing, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the authority said.
The suspects are accused of offences including bribery and abuse of public office. Some have been released on bail while investigations continue.
Nazaha said legal procedures were being completed ahead of referring the cases to the competent courts.
The authority reiterated its commitment to pursuing financial and administrative corruption and urged the public to report suspected violations through its designated reporting channels, saying public cooperation remains essential to protecting public funds and promoting integrity.