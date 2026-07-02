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Saudi Arabia arrests 130 in major anti-corruption crackdown

Arrests include employees of five ministries as Nazaha investigates 385 suspects

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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130 Saudi citizens and expatriate residents were arrested on suspicion of corruption-related offences following a series of inspections and investigations carried out last month.
130 Saudi citizens and expatriate residents were arrested on suspicion of corruption-related offences following a series of inspections and investigations carried out last month.
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Dubai:  Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) have arrested 130 Saudi citizens and expatriate residents on suspicion of corruption-related offences following a series of inspections and investigations carried out during June.

Nazaha said it conducted 1,585 oversight inspections and investigated 385 suspects as part of its ongoing campaign to combat corruption and safeguard public funds.

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Those arrested include employees of the Ministries of Interior, Defence, Health, Municipalities and Housing, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the authority said.

The suspects are accused of offences including bribery and abuse of public office. Some have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Nazaha said legal procedures were being completed ahead of referring the cases to the competent courts.

The authority reiterated its commitment to pursuing financial and administrative corruption and urged the public to report suspected violations through its designated reporting channels, saying public cooperation remains essential to protecting public funds and promoting integrity.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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