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Saudi Arabia arrests 160 government officials in major corruption crackdown

Suspects from various ministries inked to bribery and abuse of power

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, known as Nazaha ("Integrity"), said the suspects include staff from the ministries of Municipalities and Housing, Education, Health, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, as well as the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, known as Nazaha ("Integrity"), said the suspects include staff from the ministries of Municipalities and Housing, Education, Health, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, as well as the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
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Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has announced the arrest of 160 citizens and expatriate residents on suspicion of bribery, abuse of office and other corruption-related offences following a series of investigations across multiple government entities.

The anti-graft authority said it also questioned 480 individuals as part of ongoing anti-corruption efforts before detaining 160 suspects.

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Those arrested are linked to cases involving the ministries of Municipalities and Housing, Education, Health, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, as well as the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.

Nazaha did not disclose the identities of the suspects but said legal procedures were being completed in preparation for referring the cases to the competent judicial authorities.

Saudi Arabia has intensified anti-corruption campaigns in recent years as part of broader governance reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, protecting public funds and improving government efficiency.

The authority regularly announces arrests involving public officials and private-sector individuals accused of bribery, forgery, abuse of influence and embezzlement.

Nazaha said it would continue pursuing corruption cases regardless of the position or status of those involved, stressing its commitment to safeguarding public resources and strengthening integrity across government institutions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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