Suspects from various ministries inked to bribery and abuse of power
Saudi Arabia's Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has announced the arrest of 160 citizens and expatriate residents on suspicion of bribery, abuse of office and other corruption-related offences following a series of investigations across multiple government entities.
The anti-graft authority said it also questioned 480 individuals as part of ongoing anti-corruption efforts before detaining 160 suspects.
Those arrested are linked to cases involving the ministries of Municipalities and Housing, Education, Health, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, as well as the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
Nazaha did not disclose the identities of the suspects but said legal procedures were being completed in preparation for referring the cases to the competent judicial authorities.
Saudi Arabia has intensified anti-corruption campaigns in recent years as part of broader governance reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, protecting public funds and improving government efficiency.
The authority regularly announces arrests involving public officials and private-sector individuals accused of bribery, forgery, abuse of influence and embezzlement.
Nazaha said it would continue pursuing corruption cases regardless of the position or status of those involved, stressing its commitment to safeguarding public resources and strengthening integrity across government institutions.