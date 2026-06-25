GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia shuts 12 water bottling plants in Jeddah over serious violations

Serious violations posed risks to public health detected

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
12 water bottling plants have been shut in Jeddah after inspectors uncovered serious violations that authorities said posed risks to public health.
12 water bottling plants have been shut in Jeddah after inspectors uncovered serious violations that authorities said posed risks to public health.
Supplied

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has shut down 12 water bottling plants in Jeddah after inspectors uncovered serious violations that authorities said posed risks to public health.

The ministry said the facilities were closed immediately following joint inspection campaigns carried out in coordination with eight government agencies. Those responsible were arrested and referred to the relevant security authorities to complete legal proceedings.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the ministry, inspectors found that the plants were using water from unknown sources in production, extracting water illegally from the public supply network and bottling it in containers belonging to licensed companies without authorisation.

Investigators also found that the operators had used licences for bottled water sales and retail activities as a cover for running full-scale production and bottling lines that failed to meet health and safety standards.

The inspections also uncovered a range of other violations, including commercial concealment, operating without licences, failure to issue tax invoices, breaches of labour regulations and violations related to the public water network.

Saudi authorities said legal action would be taken against those involved, including the imposition of deterrent penalties.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The initiative was approved by the Saudi Cabinet during a session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Jeddah.

Saudi approves first joint satellite project with Egypt

2m read
Parks covering 5,000 square metres or more would be eligible to host men's and women's fitness centres, entertainment venues, childcare facilities.

Saudi plan opens parks to 12 new businesses

2m read
Historic Jeddah project enters next phase

Historic Jeddah project enters next phase

2m read
Saudi Arabia's Mawani launched a new shipping service connecting Jeddah Islamic Port with Mundra Port in India and the Port of Djibouti.

Saudi Arabia opens new Red Sea route to India, Djibouti

1m read