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Saudi Arabia shuts Jeddah facility over illegal obesity surgeries

Health ministry closes bariatric unit, imposes SR100,000 fine, suspends licence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Photo for illustrative purposes.
Photo for illustrative purposes.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has closed a bariatric surgery unit at a private healthcare facility in Jeddah and imposed a fine of SR100,000 for performing obesity and bariatric surgeries without the required legal permits.

The violation was identified during field inspection campaigns carried out as part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure compliance with approved health regulations and maintain the safety and reliability of healthcare services.

Bariatric surgery unit shut

The ministry said it imposed several penalties on the facility, including the closure of its bariatric surgery unit, suspension of its eligibility to obtain a licence for the activity for six months, and a fine of SR100,000 in accordance with Article 20 of the Private Health Institutions Law.

Officials urged the public to report any violations or concerns related to healthcare services through the ministry’s unified call centre (937).

The ministry reaffirmed that inspection campaigns will continue across the Kingdom to ensure compliance with health regulations, enhance patient safety and improve the overall quality of healthcare services.

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