Several patients were admitted to intensive care after stopping insulin
Dubai: Saudi health authorities have issued a warning against the so-called “Tayyibat Diet” after several patients were admitted to intensive care units following the suspension of insulin treatment in favour of unproven dietary regimens.
The Ministry of Health said it had recorded cases requiring critical care after individuals stopped taking insulin and relied instead on diets lacking scientific validation, warning that abandoning prescribed treatment for chronic diseases could lead to serious and potentially life-threatening complications.
In a statement, the ministry cautioned the public against following therapeutic claims circulating on social media about the “Tayyibat Diet”, stressing that there is insufficient scientific evidence to support its use as a substitute for medically prescribed treatments.
The warning comes amid growing concern among health authorities about the spread of health advice online that encourages patients to alter or discontinue medication without professional supervision.
The ministry said reducing or stopping diabetes medication without consulting a doctor could result in severe health consequences, particularly for patients with chronic conditions that require ongoing medical management.
The ministry also warned that adherence to unproven dietary systems could expose individuals to significant health risks and complications. Excluding essential food groups without a legitimate medical reason may lead to deficiencies in key nutrients required for maintaining normal bodily functions, the ministry said.
Saudi health authorities emphasised that healthy eating patterns should be based on balance, variety and evidence-based nutritional guidance rather than unsupported claims promoted through social media platforms.
The ministry urged patients with chronic illnesses not to modify treatment plans or discontinue medication unless instructed to do so by their treating physician, and called on the public to seek health information from official and trusted sources.
The so-called “Tayyibat Diet”, which has gained popularity on social media in parts of the Arab world, is a controversial nutritional regimen that divides foods into categories deemed either permissible or harmful by its proponents.
Various versions of the regimen restrict or ban a wide range of foods, including eggs, chicken, legumes such as lentils and beans, many vegetables, dairy products and some types of fish and seafood, while encouraging consumption of foods such as rice, potatoes, red meat, dates and certain cheeses.
Supporters claim the diet can help manage chronic illnesses, but health authorities say there is insufficient scientific evidence to support those claims and warn that it should not replace prescribed medical treatment.