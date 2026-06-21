Cairo meeting backs Islamabad MoU, urges de-escalation and regional stability
A meeting has opened in Cairo bringing together the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said the ministers met in a “restricted format” to discuss regional developments, implementation of the Islamabad MoU, and key areas of cooperation.
At the invitation of Egypt, the ministers gathered in Cairo on 21 June 2026 for high-level consultations on regional developments and cooperation frameworks.
The ministers expressed appreciation to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for presenting his vision for the region’s future, describing it as a guiding framework for collective efforts to strengthen stability in the Middle East.
According to a joint statement, the meeting allowed a comprehensive exchange of views on regional and international developments.
All sides reaffirmed the importance of continued consultation and coordination, stressing that sustained engagement among the four countries is essential for peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region.
The ministers welcomed the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran on 18 June 2026, calling it a constructive step towards de-escalation and reducing risks to regional security, energy flows, maritime routes and global trade.
They commended efforts by regional and international actors that facilitated the agreement and stressed the importance of full implementation by all parties.
They also praised Pakistan’s role in reaching the understanding, alongside support from Qatar, noting continued coordination among the participating countries.
The ministers emphasised the need for swift progress towards a durable, verifiable and mutually acceptable settlement in the next phase of negotiations.
They said any framework must consider the security concerns of regional states, particularly in the Gulf and the Levant, to strengthen collective security and long-term stability.
Reaffirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause, the ministers said it remains key to achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.
They expressed concern over the humanitarian and political situation in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and reiterated support for the rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4,1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.