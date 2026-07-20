Canada, Pakistan reset ties with landmark visit

The visit comes at a time when both countries are seeking to diversify economic partnerships amid shifting global geopolitical and trade dynamics. It also reflects growing recognition of Pakistan’s strategic importance in South Asia and Canada’s interest in strengthening its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region while leveraging the strong people-to-people links created by the more than 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin.

Dubai: Pakistan and Canada agreed on Monday to elevate their relationship by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, critical minerals and security, as Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand made the first visit by a Canadian foreign minister to Islamabad in nearly two decades, a diplomatic milestone expected to inject fresh momentum into ties between the two countries.

“Our two countries have shared 80 years of diplomatic relations … there is continued work to do to deepen our ties in the area of economic relationships, trade and investment,” she said.

In another outcome of the talks, Islamabad and Ottawa agreed to sign a new protocol governing imports of Canadian canola, while Pakistan’s National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will explore technical cooperation to strengthen agricultural trade.

Pakistan also invited Canadian companies to explore investment opportunities in emerging technologies and priority sectors, while both sides reaffirmed their commitment to concluding the long-pending Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPPA), which is expected to provide greater confidence to investors from both countries.

The visit is also significant for Canada, whose government said it forms part of Ottawa’s efforts to deepen strategic partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. Canada described Anand’s trip as a “significant milestone” in bilateral relations, highlighting bilateral merchandise trade worth approximately $1.2 billion in 2025 and ongoing negotiations on an investment protection agreement.

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