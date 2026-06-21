Saudi Arabia, UAE top destinations for Pakistani job seekers despite conflict

Figures released by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment showed that more than 300,000 Pakistanis secured jobs in Middle Eastern countries during the first five months of 2026, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE remaining the top destinations.

The kingdom was among the countries affected by regional tensions during the US-Iran conflict, which began on February 28 and lasted about a month before a ceasefire took hold.

The UAE also remained a major destination. Around 50,000 Pakistanis moved to the UAE during the five-month period. During the height of the crisis in March, hundreds of job seekers were reported to have queued outside the Dubai consulate in Karachi to obtain visas.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.