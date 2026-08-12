Gamingtec secures UAE Gaming-related vendor licence, unlocking new iGaming opportunities

Modular, compliant infrastructure aims to simplify entry into UAE’s regulated gaming space
Abu Dhabi: Gamingtec has officially secured a Gaming-Related Vendor licence issued by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in the United Arab Emirates. This enables the company to offer its iGaming Platform, as well as their range of iGaming products, to licensed operators within the country’s regulated commercial gaming framework.
The licence allows Gamingtec to support operators through a modular Turnkey platform designed to simplify market entry while providing the flexibility, compliance capabilities and operational infrastructure needed for sustainable growth in the UAE’s regulated gaming market.
Opening up possibilities in the UAE’s regulated commercial gaming market as one of the world’s newest regulated commercial gaming markets, the UAE presents significant opportunities for licensed operators and technology providers.
“Securing a UAE Gaming-Related Vendor licence is an important milestone for Gamingtec and reinforces our commitment to opening up possibilities in regulated markets. As the UAE continues to evolve its commercial framework, we look forward to helping operators enter the market with a flexible, modular Turnkey platform that is compliant and ready,” said Suren Khachatryan, Chief Commercial Officer at Gamingtec.