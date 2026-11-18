UN watchdog welcomes safeguards in US-Saudi civilian nuclear agreement
UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi on Wednesday welcomed a deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia on equipping the kingdom with a civilian nuclear programme.
The deal announced in July has provoked questions about the risks of nuclear proliferation.
"It's a very satisfactory outcome that we have with this agreement," Grossi told reporters after opening an International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors' meeting.
Once nuclear power development gets under way in Saudi Arabia, "we will be there," he added.
In his opening statement, Grossi told the board that the United States and Saudi Arabia in October requested the IAEA "to take the necessary steps to implement safeguards and verification measures" for their agreement.
According to the accord, the IAEA "will be provided with information about, and access to any sites for conversion, enrichment, fuel fabrication and reprocessing" in Saudi Arabia, Grossi said.
"I welcome the open, transparent approach and engagement of both governments with member states and the secretariat on this matter," he added.
Grossi told reporters the agreement was "fully aligned with the legal framework that we have at the IAEA".
He added Saudi Arabia had also agreed to "additional verification measures on a voluntary basis".
US media have reported the agreement would allow Washington to export technology without the usual safeguards preventing future military use.
US President Donald Trump said just after the agreement was signed in July that it depended on Saudi Arabia recognising Israel.